Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/4/24: Logan Gilbert, Elvis Andrus, and Ethan Salas

In Mariners news...
- Logan Gilbert details his pitch grips with the Pitching Ninja himself!
Logan Gilbert's Pitch Grips:— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 3, 2024
-Slider
-Curve
-Cutter [new!]
-Splitter
[Thanks again to @logangilbert22] pic.twitter.com/Scku8Y5Uv1
Around the league...
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training.
- San Diego Padres top prospect Ethan Salas has been reassigned to the team’s minor league camp, with just 10 days remaining until the Padres depart for Korea for their season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- After a scary fall into the bullpen during the Washington Nationals’ game on Saturday, the team has reported that outfielder Daylen Lile has no broken bones or a concussion, but does have a lower back contusion.
- Former Mariners LHP James Paxton is looking for new beginnings with the Dodgers after a rocky end to his 2023 season with Boston Red Sox. ($)
Becca’s picks...
- A massive congrats to Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark on becoming the NCAA’s new all-time leading scorer.
Nike’s tribute to Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s new all-time leading scorer.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 3, 2024
“This was never a long shot.”
pic.twitter.com/AhUIVjxpm6
