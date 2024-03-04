A Glove Supreme - Is The Cole Train Pulling In? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan James, Kate Preusser and Zach Mason are here on Sunday March 3rd to check in with the weather in Arizona after a few weeks of spring baseball. While the team’s record may not reflect it in the wins and loss column, when it comes to how the bats and arms have looked so far, there is much to feel good about. Cole Young and Tyler Locklear look like they are on a rocket to the big leagues sooner than later. Emerson Hancock is throwing harder than ever? The bullpen isn’t taking shape so much as remaining amorphous, giving up 24 runs over the past 48 hours. Yet hope springs eternal and hope abounds as the team thunders towards the start of the 2024 season. Will Ty France really play 3B? How worried should we really be about Matt Brash and Luis Urias? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

