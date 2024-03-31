Mariners Game #4 Preview: 3/31/24, BOS vs. SEA

Seby Zavala gets the start for the first time today, and will become the 993rd person to play a game in a Mariners uniform. This is almost certainly because it’s a day game following a night game. But the Speier Choir knows that in a just world it would be because Scott was benching Cal for once again doing Gabe dirty:

Lineups!

Still no Mitch Garver, but we’ve got Bryce Miller’s first start of the year. We’ll finally get to see that promising splitter in game action. Will it be Miller’s much-needed answer against lefties? The Red Sox are a good test for that with seven southpaws in their lineup today, including the return of their most fearsome hitter, Rafael Devers.

The Mariners will be wearing their white home “jerseys” (or whatever the right word it is for the abominations Fanatics has them in) because the Sunday Creams have not arrived yet.

Game Info

First pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports (Goldy and Blower Power)

Radio: 710 ESPN and Mariners.com (Rick and Dave)

ALSO: For the split-screeners in the crowd, the Rainiers play at 1:35, which will be broadcast for free on MiLB.tv. It’s a marquee game—they’re facing a rehabbing Walker Buehler.

Today in Mariners(ish) History

1968: The incipient Seattle MLB team announces that it will be called the Pilots

1995: Then-District Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor issues an injunction preventing MLB from unilaterally issuing new rules and requiring the owners to reinstate salary arbitration and the competitive-bidding process for free agents, effectively ending the strike with a decisive victory for the players

1996: The Mariners take part in MLB’s first-ever game played in March, with Randy Johnson striking out 14 and the Marinres ultimately beating the White Sox 3-2 on a walk-off single by A-Rod in the 12th

Mariners Record by Salmon Run

When Sockeye wins: 2-0

When Silver wins: 0-0

When Humpy wins: 0-0

When King Salmon wins: 0-1

Pregame Discussion Poll