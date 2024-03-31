About Last Night: Julio Rodríguez keeps the home fires burning

The arc of a child star’s career is often an unhappy one: while appearing glamorous from the outside, the cracks eventually start to show as the pressures and sacrifices laden on an incredibly young person mount to untenable levels, and precociousness can then tip into obscurity at best, unhealthy outlets and self-destructive behavior at worst. The payment for a spark that burns bright and early often seems to be a shorter fuse.

After a luminescent debut season that concluded with a Rookie of the Year win, Julio Rodríguez’s second year in the bigs was, on paper, almost as impressive: his counting stats actually improved, as he was able to take the field more often, even as his rate stats dipped slightly. But those season-long numbers are carried by an otherworldly month of August; through July, Julio’s ninth-inning numbers were well below league-average, giving rise to a narrative that the foundation of the current franchise wasn’t “clutch.” Julio would finish 2023 posting above-league average numbers for Baseball-Reference’s “late and close” and “two outs, RISP” metrics—although still struggling in the contested “clutch” metric—but by that point, the narrative had escaped the bottle, “Julio isn’t clutch” swirling across talk radio airwaves and in thinkpieces about how the 2023 Mariners had lost their way and in posts tweeted, then deleted, then re-tweeted.

The child star everyone knew and loved—the one who, as a prospect, made himself available at backfield games for photos, or surprised Mariners fans in spring training with free gear, or streamed video games with fans or recorded goofy web shows with his future teammates—suddenly snapped closed, like an oyster detecting a threat in the water. An ugly incident with Astros pitcher Hector Neris, someone Julio once considered a friend, caused him to tighten his circle even further. From the outside, Julio was still his gregarious, affable self, but that was as far as outsiders could get, now—a nearly invisible veil had descended around him, and his answers were more guarded, his time more limited. It was the painful process of discovering something you love unconditionally doesn’t always love you back the same way. For someone who had given so much to the sport—let alone to the city, to the fanbase—it had to have stung, even if Julio was too gracious or proud to ever say it; at least, not on the record.

For all his accomplishments, up until last night, Julio had never, at any level, hit a walk-off. (Stats guru Alex Mayer informs us he did once, in a Spring Training game—a single up the middle—but if ever Spring Training Doesn’t Count, it’s now.) He had certainly not hit some walk-offs, though, maybe most memorably on July 14 of last year in a heartbreaker against the Tigers that kept the middling Mariners right at .500.

The Mariners had been down, 3-5, to the Tigers, but Mike Ford hit a solo shot off Tigers closer Alex Lange to draw the Mariners within one. Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both worked two-out walks off Lange, who threw two total strikes over both of those at-bats. That brought up Julio, facing a pitcher clearly fighting his command. Lange threw Julio one perfectly-placed sinker for a called strike, then three straight curveballs: one he chased, one that was in the dirt, and another one in the fat part of the zone for a called strike three. Four pitches, game over.

In so many ways, that at-bat was a microcosm of Julio’s struggles over the season: an embattled pitcher makes one good pitch, Julio makes one mistake, and suddenly he’s battling out of an 0-2 hole. It was a script that would play out agonizingly often.

Last night, working without their closer Kenley Jansen, the Red Sox bullpen was similarly embattled. Lefty Joely Rodríguez ran into some bad luck with a Luke Raley jam shot that blooped in (luck he got back on a 105 mph EV liner off the bat of Luis Urías that found an infielder’s glove), then saw his defense allow extra bases on an outfield error on what should have been a simple single for Josh Rojas, leading to the tying run scoring (thank you Cool Runnings Luke Raley). The Red Sox decided to try to wrong-foot Julio and the Mariners by putting in Justin Slaten, a Rule 5 pick making his big-league debut who has big stuff but also, reread the first part of that clause.

Slaten started out Julio with a cutter well off the plate, which Julio chased. But he laid off a sweeper outside, and then spat on a fastball right below the zone—a good pitch, and one Julio last year might have chased. With Julio ahead in the count, Slaten tried to go back to his sweeper, but left it up, and this time, Julio didn’t miss.

HE IS HIM pic.twitter.com/tdcvTyErLm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 31, 2024

It wasn’t a home run. It didn’t need to be.

“Just trying to stay through the middle, not trying to do too much,” Julio said of his approach. “I felt like I stuck to it until the end, and I was able to get a good pitch to hit.”

The season is newer than the tender greens of spring ramps, but Julio has already had a couple of moments like this: last night’s walk-off, and on Friday, an eighth-inning, two-out walk to extend a potential scoring chance for the Mariners where he didn’t chase out of the zone once.

“I was really curious,” said Scott Servais of the at-bat Friday. “We saw that moment a lot last year, and he would swing at that 3-2 pitch, or maybe a 2-2 pitch that was just off and he just didn’t get his best swing off, because it was not a strike. For him to be disciplined in that moment—you’re going to hear me talk about it a lot this year, because if he continues to focus on that, it’s going to be great things for the Mariners in 2024.”

Julio became known for the supernova power in his bat, but to remain a superstar in this game, smaller twinkles like Friday’s walk are necessary—the things that set up shining moments like his first career walk-off.

“When he forces pitchers to come to him, we know the kind of damage he can do,” said Servais after last night’s walk-off.

That damage doesn’t always have to be a heroic home run, just like Julio doesn’t always have to be “on” 24/7. Some self-protective shuttering can help him from getting burnt out and preserve the joy he feels towards the game; one of the many difficult but necessary lessons learned in a big-league career. A steady brightness is all that’s needed to be the Mariners’ guiding star. That’s what his manager hopes for:

“If he continues to do that all year long, he’s going to have a special year.”