Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/24: Julio Rodriguez, José Caballero, and Royce Lewis

In Mariners news...
- JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO with his first career walk-off last night! Chaos reigned in the bottom of the 10th last night, and this base-hit had to feel unbelievably good for Julio after struggling in big moments all last season. Massive props to Josh Rojas who had a clutch base-hit, and the wheels on Luke Raley getting home on a weak infield hit, all of which combined to give Julio a chance to walk it off in the first place. What a ballgame!
JULIOOOOOO ️@JRODshow44 gets his first career walk-off— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2024
(via @ROOTSPORTS_NW) pic.twitter.com/AGiHIAyKaM
- Logan Gilbert was nasty last night in what is the early season frontrunner for no decision of the year, and didn’t introduce the splitter until later in the game, which apparently gave Statcast a stroke.
Logan Gilbert:— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 31, 2024
7 innings pitched
1 run
4 hits
1 walk
8 strikeouts
91 pitches/65 strikes
He also has statcast's algorithm all messed up trying to figure out what pitches he's throwing.
- Gabe Speier getting some well deserved Pitching Ninja attention after throwing Connor Wong the brain destroyer.
Gabe Speier, Ridiculous Back Foot Slider. pic.twitter.com/e7HQOAwvwH— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2024
- The Mariners t-shirt game is on another planet to start the season. Fits are at levels previously unthought of in today’s society.
The shirt in question https://t.co/cfJaR96QCn pic.twitter.com/MS86J725oY— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 30, 2024
- Julio took a six-pitch walk in a high leverage at-bat in the 8th inning of Opening Day, and while seemingly innocuous, Scott Servais thought it was very encouraging and emblematic of Julio’s new approach at the plate this year, which may already be paying dividends.
Around the league...
- The city of Oakland has made, what appears to me at least, to be a very generous offer to the Athletics to extend their lease at the Coliseum. Plenty of caveats are included, as the city holds quite a bit of leverage in the negotiation, and Oakland can more-or-less secure itself an expansion team with this deal. (Thread)
Oakland’s offer to the #Athletics for Coliseum lease extension ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 31, 2024
✅ 5-year lease with opt out option at 3rd year.
✅ Approx $19.4M/yr.
✅ Sell Coliseum stake.
✅ Grant Oakland 1 exclusive year to line up owners for expansion.
*OR Oak keeps name…
- Must not have been a homerun pitch.
JJ BLEDAY ROBS J-RAM— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 30, 2024
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/cuBjImiP0t
- Yea sure passion is great whatever but are we really just going to ignore what an obviously terrible read this was?
Bryce Harper has 2 MVP's and has made over $300 million dollars— Lorenzo (@wegoticezo) March 30, 2024
it's game two of the season and he's flipping into camera wells you gotta love his passion pic.twitter.com/97tIAFJCZB
- Very difficult to tell if this was intentional. As Mariners fans we are all intimately familiar with how wild Yohan Ramírez can be at times. I’m just saying the timing is awfully coincidental.
Yohan Ramírez gets a standing ovation from the crowd at Citi Field for throwing a 94-mph fastball behind Rhys Hoskins.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 30, 2024
And now, after a delay, Ramírez has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/HoXWEC4os3
- Love to see José Caballero introducing himself to the AL East. Few in the game are quite as effective at getting under the other team’s skin.
Benches have cleared between the Blue Jays and Rays after some pushing and shoving. pic.twitter.com/olTeKY7YIv— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 30, 2024
- A Baltimore based sports blog tweeted at some point yesterday afternoon that there had been an apparent verbal altercation between Aaron Hicks and Mike Trout. Multiple sources have said that this did not actually happen and the tweet has since been deleted, HOWEVER, this did. Totally normal franchise.
Ron Washington held a team meeting after the game.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 30, 2024
While no one wanted to get into the specifics of what was said, it sounded as though the tenor was not letting things spiral after just two games.
- It is with deep regret I must inform you that the Rangers World Series rings are pretty clean. Using your opponents initials to spell ‘ROAD’ is such an inspired move I can’t even pretend to dislike it.
Here's the video that explains the reasoning behind all 19 elements that make up the #Rangers beautiful World Series ring pic.twitter.com/dSXVENMYx6— Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) March 30, 2024
- thats-a-shame.gif
The Astros have lost 8 straight home games— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2024
Their last win at Minute Maid Park was Game 1 of the ALDS on October 7th pic.twitter.com/c0iyxirrL3
- Former Mariner Dominican Big Boss has a new home.
- Twins third baseman Royce Lewis is going to be out until at least mid-May with a significant quad strain. A major blow to a Twins team where health is going to be a big factor in the team’s success.
- Remember what I just said about the Twins and health? It’s just two lines up if you missed it. At least Royce will be back midseason. Anthony Desclafani however is out for the year after undergoing forearm surgery on a flexor tendon. Tough start for the Twins.
- Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele is out until at least May with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that forced him to leave the game early on Thursday.
Nick’s pick...
- I’ll be honest, I don’t have anything clever to say about this. Sometimes you see something so petty that you just have to stand back and applaud.
Joey Gase THREW HIS BUMPER at Dawson Cram!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 30, 2024
: @NASCAR_Xfinity pic.twitter.com/FE5p6tzuA1
Loading comments...