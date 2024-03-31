 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/24: Julio Rodriguez, José Caballero, and Royce Lewis

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO with his first career walk-off last night! Chaos reigned in the bottom of the 10th last night, and this base-hit had to feel unbelievably good for Julio after struggling in big moments all last season. Massive props to Josh Rojas who had a clutch base-hit, and the wheels on Luke Raley getting home on a weak infield hit, all of which combined to give Julio a chance to walk it off in the first place. What a ballgame!
  • Logan Gilbert was nasty last night in what is the early season frontrunner for no decision of the year, and didn’t introduce the splitter until later in the game, which apparently gave Statcast a stroke.
  • Gabe Speier getting some well deserved Pitching Ninja attention after throwing Connor Wong the brain destroyer.
  • The Mariners t-shirt game is on another planet to start the season. Fits are at levels previously unthought of in today’s society.
  • Julio took a six-pitch walk in a high leverage at-bat in the 8th inning of Opening Day, and while seemingly innocuous, Scott Servais thought it was very encouraging and emblematic of Julio’s new approach at the plate this year, which may already be paying dividends.

Around the league...

  • The city of Oakland has made, what appears to me at least, to be a very generous offer to the Athletics to extend their lease at the Coliseum. Plenty of caveats are included, as the city holds quite a bit of leverage in the negotiation, and Oakland can more-or-less secure itself an expansion team with this deal. (Thread)
  • Must not have been a homerun pitch.
  • Yea sure passion is great whatever but are we really just going to ignore what an obviously terrible read this was?
  • Very difficult to tell if this was intentional. As Mariners fans we are all intimately familiar with how wild Yohan Ramírez can be at times. I’m just saying the timing is awfully coincidental.
  • Love to see José Caballero introducing himself to the AL East. Few in the game are quite as effective at getting under the other team’s skin.
  • A Baltimore based sports blog tweeted at some point yesterday afternoon that there had been an apparent verbal altercation between Aaron Hicks and Mike Trout. Multiple sources have said that this did not actually happen and the tweet has since been deleted, HOWEVER, this did. Totally normal franchise.
  • It is with deep regret I must inform you that the Rangers World Series rings are pretty clean. Using your opponents initials to spell ‘ROAD’ is such an inspired move I can’t even pretend to dislike it.
  • thats-a-shame.gif
  • Former Mariner Dominican Big Boss has a new home.
  • Twins third baseman Royce Lewis is going to be out until at least mid-May with a significant quad strain. A major blow to a Twins team where health is going to be a big factor in the team’s success.
  • Remember what I just said about the Twins and health? It’s just two lines up if you missed it. At least Royce will be back midseason. Anthony Desclafani however is out for the year after undergoing forearm surgery on a flexor tendon. Tough start for the Twins.
  • Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele is out until at least May with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that forced him to leave the game early on Thursday.

Nick’s pick...

  • I’ll be honest, I don’t have anything clever to say about this. Sometimes you see something so petty that you just have to stand back and applaud.

