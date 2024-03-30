The Mariners walk, not run to start their journey, but that’s a win tonight against Boston

In a long journey of one hundred and sixty-two games the Mariners have barely embarked on their quest for greatness already achieved, and not yet. Today was only the third step in that journey, and ultimately if we’re determining by results alone it was a victory, their engagement with the Red Sox ending in an extra innings win with a score of 4-3. In any long journey, you cannot go wrong with a healthy mix of preparedness, and what you bring along with you can make a big difference in how you are able to handle adversity. The Mariners were only able to overcome as long as they did, and in the end, because what they brought for the journey today was Logan Gilbert, Julio Rodríguez, and some other fellows from their ship.

One of the most famous long journeys is of course the one which takes place in The Lord of the Rings. One notable thing about the series is that there are not really any main characters in it. A casual observer might observe Frodo is the main character, but then you will also see many sects of the fandom that would claim Sam, Frodo’s primary adventuring partner, was actually the key to the journey’s ultimate success. Of course the prevailing thoughts are neither, and that in fact Tolkien himself told us with the title of the first book; it was a Fellowship that accomplished the task. Among the hobbits however, there is little debate that Frodo and Sam stand above the rest, at least in terms of overall importance to the story.

I will make our journey a shorter one than theirs was, do not worry: Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are this season’s Frodo and Sam. I will let you debate among yourselves as to which is which, because the truth is, it doesn’t matter. They are both equally vital to the success of this journey, and are both stepping up to the task at the same elite level, at least given the last two games. Yesterday, Kirby went 6.2 innings, gave up no runs and two hits, two walks, struck out eight, and got seventeen whiffs. Today, Gilbert went 7.0 innings, gave up one run and four hits, only one walk, struck out eight, and got sixteen whiffs. Remarkably similar results, and a great start for both pitchers in their quest for their precious a Cy Young worthy season.

Don’t let the one run that rookie Ceddanne Rafeala practically stole fool you, Logan Gilbert was absolutely dealing tonight. In the six swings he baited with his splitters, he got six whiffs. Whiffs scattered across his slider, his fastball, and his cutter— that’s right, Logan Gilbert made the regular season debut of his new pitch, to great effect. In fact, credit to the Red Sox for absolutely battling tonight. They really were pests, making the most of the four hits and one walk they managed against Gilbert. Still, Logan mostly stayed one step ahead of them by leaning more heavily into his off-speed as the game wore on, and keeping the splitter in his back pocket until the time was right.

The one run stealing I mentioned came in the bottom of the fifth when Ceddanne Rafeala hit a double into left field, was able to tag up and advance to third on an Enmanuel Valdez fly out, and then reached home on a Pablo Reyes ground out to short.

When that run was scored in the fifth, it would tie the game, as the Mariners drew blood in the first, and of course chaos was involved. Sometimes you got to sweet talk some ents into things a little sideways, and J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger played our Merry and Pippin. J.P. Crawford lead off the inning and the game by reaching first on a drag bunt, only for Pablo Reyes to throw it wide and allow him to reach second on the error. When Haniger came up to bat after Julio flew out, he was able to sneak a grounder into left field for an RBI single.

After Gilbert finished off his efforts in the seventh, Gabe Speier came in and worked the eighth inning. and Austin Voth the ninth. Speier didn’t allow any base runners, made Connor Wong look absolutely silly chasing a slider that dove for his feet, and struck out Masataka Yoshida swinging through a fastball.

We all knew Speier had the mettle of a hero from last year, but every story, every journey needs a wildcard character from the pile of unexpecteds, or a pile of relievers, if you will. Today, that was Austin Voth. He did allow a 3-1 walk to Triston Casas, but also struck out the side. Trevor Story.

Wilyer Abreu.

Ceddanne Rafeala.

All swinging. With sweeping accuracy, striking down foes as they wave their weapon of choice helplessly many feet away... Speier and Voth proved worthy companions to provide backup to the other heroes on the journey, rival to any elven archer.

All was not merry on tonight’s journey. The long quest that is a baseball season will be filled with many setbacks, and a dark cloud hung over T-Mobile Park as it headed into the tenth inning. In the late chapters of today’s tale, it was Trent Thornton who was our tragic Boromir, giving in, and nearly dividing our fellowship. Of course, much as Boromir can hardly be blamed for momentarily succumbing to the strength of the One Ring, Thornton can hardly be blamed that it was Ceddanne Rafaela that started out at second base as the extra innings runner. Enmanuel Valdez attempted to move him with a lead-off bunt, but luck and smart reflexes from Luis Urías were on the Mariners side, as the Seattle third basemen was able to come in and catch it before it found grass, for the out.

That luck would not stay, and Pablo Reyes would come up next and single into right field and scoring Rafeala, putting the Red Sox up 2-1. With Reese McGuire batting Pablo Reyes was caught stealing, but McGuire more than made up for it by lining a double to the corner of right field. Thornton was shot down with arrows replaced with Tayler Saucedo, who then intentionally walked Tyler O’Neill. You can’t blame the process of walking O’Neill , but Masataka Yoshida then came up and singled in McGuire. Sauce was able to get Trevor Story to fly out, and the game was headed to the bottom of the tenth. The Mariners were down 3-1, and they hadn’t even yet left The Shire.

If the Mariners were to overcome the growing shadow, they would need allies that would ride in with the light. They would need hope. They would need heroes, but not just one. A fellowship. They would need baserunner Ty France. They would need to rally, led off by Raley. They would need the Riders of Rojas. They would need their Captain, their Gandalf, Crawford. And of course, they would need their Strider, their Julio.

With no outs, Luke Raley kept hope alive first, blooping an RBI single into left field.

3-2, Mariners still trailed.

Luis Urías came up, hit the ball 104.7 off the bat with a .690 xBA... right into a glove. One out.

Josh Rojas was next up to bat, and he worked a 2-2 count. When Josh Rojas hit a liner into right field, some heads up base-running when the ball was bobbled easily moved Raley to third and Rojas stealthily slid in before the throw to second. But still. The score was not in the home team’s favor, and the battle would be lost if more was not done to turn the tide. Cue J.P. Crawford, who hit a ground ball that was ultimately scored a fielder’s choice. It was a quick enough hit to the second baseman, that Raley should have been dead-to-rights at home. Only, Raley is quick. Not only was he safe, when you slow it down, it wasn’t all that really close.

The Mariners managed to tie the game, 3-3, but to complete today’s journey they would need more heroics yet.

Julio Rodríguez, up next to bat. This year, Julio seems more than prepared for his journey, and his patience at the plate so far is a testament to that. He started out the at-bat 0-1 after a swinging strike, but waiting until the count was 3-1 and he got the pitch he wanted. a sweeper that caught the middle of the plate that he sent into right field for the game winning run, his first career walk-off.

Ultimately, we don’t know how the 2024 journey will end for the Seattle Mariners, but early in that journey, the middle, or near the end, as they say, every win counts. They will suffer pitfalls, betrayals, losses. They will break our hearts. And yet. With this fellowship, with the way they overcame in today’s game, you can’t help but believe they have what it takes to make it There, and Back Again.