Mariners Game #3 Preview: 3/30/24, SEA vs BOS

Game three of the season is here, and as if pulled by magnetic force, the Mariners have a .500 record. As long as they danced around that number last season, a win tonight would go a long way to soothe the far-too-early concerns of the fandom. After some BABIP bad luck in the loss in the home opener and the anemic offense yesterday, some action from the bats would be particularly welcome.

The season is indeed still young, and both the Mariners and Red Sox have plenty of new faces on their roster this year. As such, if you see any names you do not recognize, or names you do, that you want to know more about, be sure to check out our thorough 40 in 40 series as well as the series preview. And you won’t see Jonatan Clase in a Mariners uniform tonight or necessarily soon, but if the way the Mariners staff talks about him is any indication, you definitely will this year. Read those statements and more about Clase’s progress this last off-season and spring training in Kate’s write-up from yesterday.

Lineups

Tonight Logan Gilbert takes the ball for the Mariners, and in the third game of the year is the third potential Cy Young candidate to do so for them. If you’re at T-Mobile Park you’ll be treated to some prime Saturday Night Logan, but if you are watching or listening elsewhere, you’ll get the same thing but it will be Almost Live. With Mitch Garver out another night from the reported back spasms (per Servais, Garver was still stiff today and will have another day of treatment and medication; the hope is he can return tomorrow), that means the platoons are in full effect. Polanco slides over to DH to give Dylan Moore a starting rep at the keystone. Luke Raley gets the rep in left field tonight, and Josh Rojas will start at third.

The Mariners are not the only team with a missing name in the lineup, with Rafael Devers missing his second game in a row as well. On the mound for them is Kutter Crawford, who has four plus pitches per Stuff+, and is looking to build on a successful 2023 where he posted a 25.6% strikeout rate against a 6.8% walk rate.

Third one of the season on deck! pic.twitter.com/DW72TyorA0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2024

Today’s Game Information

Tonight’s game time: 6:40 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call.

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com, with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims tackling the play-by-play and announcing duties there.

Today in Mariners history