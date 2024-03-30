Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/30/24: Mitch Garver, Teoscar Hernández, and Sean Murphy

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Rainiers Opening Day went off without a hitch! In case you missed it, here’s their Opening Day roster.
Rainiers win! MLB loves to cut the stream instantly so we don’t get the celebration but Leo Rivas walks it off! pic.twitter.com/nN8PdsW5MX— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) March 30, 2024
- The update on Mitch Garver is encouraging.
Mitch Garver said that the back spasms he's recently experienced shouldn't be a lingering or long-term issue and that he should return to the Mariners' lineup soon.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 30, 2024
Around the league...
- The Yankees bolstered their pitching depth, adding right-hander JT Brubaker from the Pirates.
- Braves backstop Sean Murphy is expected to miss the next couple of weeks while he recovers from an oblique strain.
- Teoscar Hernández homered twice in the Dodgers win over the Cardinals yesterday.
- Hannah Keyser at The Ringer wonders why so few teams have truly good designated hitters.
- The percentage of foreign-born players in the league is at its lowest since 2016, reports the Associated Press.
- But he wasn’t ready to start the season in the big leagues...
JACKSON HOLLIDAY HOMERS IN HIS 1ST AT-BAT OF THE YEAR!@Orioles | @OsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/iCFE37qo6r— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2024
