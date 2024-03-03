Padres have fun in the sun, Mariners less so, lose 12-4

In what is becoming an annoyingly familiar pattern this spring, the Mariners lost today’s spring training contest against the Padres by a score of 12-4. Once again, the pitching depth struggled to keep the Padres off the board, surrendering runs to both the A and B squad versions of the Friars.

Yu Darvish held the Mariners hitters mostly in check, striking out the side in the first and adding another three strikeouts over his innings of work. Cade Marlowe got to him with his first home run of the spring, though, punishing a rare Darvish mistake in the middle of the plate for a two-run shot:

We have liftoff pic.twitter.com/eyvdOGwaTt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 3, 2024

But as has so often been the case this spring, that lead would be short-lived, as the Padres got to Mariners starter Luis Castillo with an RBI single from Tim Locastro, scoring Tyler Wade, who had walked and stole second, before Fernando Tatís Jr. crushed a mistake pitch of his own, giving the Padres a 3-2 lead which they would pad healthily over the next several innings. Castillo worked around 92-93 with his fastball and also mixed in a fair number of sliders and changeups, which he seemed to lack a feel for, hitting his pitch count after just two innings when three had been hoped for, but he still recorded three strikeouts while also walking two.

Aside from Castillo, the Padres did the bulk of their run-scoring damage against two Mariners relievers: Carlos Vargas and Collin Snider. Vargas didn’t walk any batters, which is good, but he did hit two batters in his single inning of work, which is bad. He surrendered two runs on a double to Tyler Wade and an RBI single to Tim Locastro, the nine-hole hitter who had a three-hit, three-RBI day. Ouch. To be fair, there wasn’t a lot of hard contact made against Vargas: only Wade’s double was hit hard, the other two hits against him were ground ball singles. Per the broadcast, Vargas was working with a fastball only around 94 and throwing a good number of sliders; maybe this is a tactic to help rein in his command in the early going as he ramps up this spring.

Collin Snider also struggled in his inning, giving up a two-run home run to Ha-Seong Kim that was crushed before surrendering four straight hits. By the time he walked off the mound for Blas Castano to take over, the Padres held a 10-3 lead. They’d add another two runs while the Mariners would scratch just one more across for a 12-4 final.

The game was bad. But here are some good things that happened: