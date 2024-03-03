Mariners Spring Training Game #9, 3/3/24, SEA “@” SD: Open Game Thread

Happy Sunday! The Mariners will look to shake off being on the wrong end of a 12-8 slog against the A’s by facing off against the Padres, and Luis Castillo will make his second start of the 2024 Cactus League season.

La Piedra (Sun) Day pic.twitter.com/9X77D9bM1O — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 3, 2024

It’s a bit of a silly lineup - I sure hope we don’t see Sam Haggerty leading off and playing first base in the regular season - but that’s what spring is for, isn’t it? Castillo will likely go for two or three innings before turning it over to the revolving door of relievers. As for the Padres, they’ll be rolling out Yu Darvish to start, featuring a lineup that is pretty top-heavy.

Padres lineup vs. Luis Castillo pic.twitter.com/mBDHkeDAH9 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 3, 2024

Today’s first pitch is at 12:10pm PST, and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. If you’d rather listen to the action on the radio, however, flip your dials to 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will be on the call.