Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/24: Mitch Garver, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Blake Snell

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Mitch Garver is happy to be a Mariner this season, and also excited to see what his offensive numbers can balloon to when he doesn’t have to catch regularly.
  • The first round of Spring Training cuts came down yesterday,
  • Tayler Saucedo, noted for being just awful at plinko.

Around the league...

  • Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is headed to Los Angeles for imaging on his right knee, a potentially massive blow to an albeit optimistic Atlanta Braves team.
  • The San Francisco Giants have added a veritable pile of All-Star talent this off-season and may not yet be finished, as they still remain firmly in the sweepstakes for the services of Blake Snell.
  • Fashion is a dying industry and has been for a long time. Don’t believe me, just ask every Instagram ad. Or ask the newest episode of the What A Day podcast.
  • The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have cancelled their fan favorite promotion Dollar Dog Night, which, as I understand it, is where you can adopt a shelter dog in need of a home for just $1 at your local Phillies game. No one is more upset about than this person’s father.

Nick’s pick...

  • Babe wake up! New Summoning Salt video!
  • I’m not sure what’s causing it, but I really want to drink an ice cold Cerveza Cristal right now.

