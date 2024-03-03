Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/24: Mitch Garver, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Blake Snell

In Mariners news...
- Mitch Garver is happy to be a Mariner this season, and also excited to see what his offensive numbers can balloon to when he doesn’t have to catch regularly.
- The first round of Spring Training cuts came down yesterday,
Mariners make first came cuts:— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 2, 2024
Cory Abbott, RHP
Heath Hembree, RHP
Jimmy Joyce, RHP
Sean Poppen, RHP
Travis Kuhn, RHP
Holden Laws, LHP
Rangel Ravelo, IF
They were all re-assigned to minor league camp.
- Tayler Saucedo, noted for being just awful at plinko.
things can get a little chaotic around these parts pic.twitter.com/Kj6tbqZ0PW— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 2, 2024
Around the league...
- Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is headed to Los Angeles for imaging on his right knee, a potentially massive blow to an albeit optimistic Atlanta Braves team.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was examined last night. They recommend an MRI. It showed irritation in the right meniscus. Plan now is to see a doctor in LA. Braves expect him to be ready for opening day.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 2, 2024
- The San Francisco Giants have added a veritable pile of All-Star talent this off-season and may not yet be finished, as they still remain firmly in the sweepstakes for the services of Blake Snell.
- Fashion is a dying industry and has been for a long time. Don’t believe me, just ask every Instagram ad. Or ask the newest episode of the What A Day podcast.
- The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have cancelled their fan favorite promotion Dollar Dog Night, which, as I understand it, is where you can adopt a shelter dog in need of a home for just $1 at your local Phillies game. No one is more upset about than this person’s father.
My dad just found out they cancelled dollar dog night pic.twitter.com/1N72Cww9rS— Dan Coleman (@dan_coleman9) March 2, 2024
Nick’s pick...
- Babe wake up! New Summoning Salt video!
New video - The History of Blindfolded Super Mario 64 pic.twitter.com/4KLxKAmisM— SummoningSalt (@summoningsalt) March 3, 2024
- I’m not sure what’s causing it, but I really want to drink an ice cold Cerveza Cristal right now.
Around 2003 in Chile, when the original trilogy of Star Wars began airing on television there, they did this funny thing to avoid cutting to commercial breaks. They stitched the commercials into the films themselves. Here is one of them, with the English dub added in. pic.twitter.com/wC7N2vPNvv— Windy (@heyitswindy) March 2, 2024
