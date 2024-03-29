Mariners Game #2 Preview: 3/29/2024, SEA vs. BOS

We’re back at it again! The 2024 season is underway and the Mariners already look like themselves. And by that I of course mean that they lost. We are, as the kids say, so back.

In case you missed it last night, the Mariners signed Nelson Cruz to a 1-day contract, meaning that he will retire as a Seattle Mariner. Kate wrote up a great piece about it if you’d like to share your favorite Nelly story in the comments.

Lineups!

It is one of our most celebrated holidays today. That of course being George Kirby day, a day in which we honor the strikeout and cast out the walk. As for the lineup, we’re getting a look at the other half of the 3B and LF platoons, with Urías and Raley getting the start, respectively. Aside from that, it’s the same lineup that put up 4 runs yesterday, so here’s hoping for the same and that it will be enough to beat the Sox this time around.

Ready to rock the City Connects pic.twitter.com/vSTYh0lVZi — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 29, 2024

LINEUP UPDATE, 4:27 PM: Mitch Garver is a late scratch from the lineup with no reason given as yet. Haniger will move to DH, Raley will slide to right, and Dominic Canzone will now be in left.

The M’s will face Nick Pivetta on the mound, who is coming off a pretty disappointing 2023. He throws a good fastball and a smattering of whiff-generating breaking pitches. As for the hitters, George is set to face pretty much the same lineup as last night, with Reese McGuire taking over catching duties.

LINEUP UPDATE, 5:18 PM: Rafael Devers has also been scratched with shoulder soreness. Bobby Dalbec will take over at 3B.

Today’s Game Information:

Tonight’s game time: 6:40 PT

TV: ROOT Sports, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims

Today in Mariners history:

1989: Ken Griffey Jr. survives the late rounds of spring training cuts and his contract is purchased. Griffey, 19, will become the Major’s youngest player to make an Opening Day roster in 1989.

2018: Félix Hernández becomes the 7th pitcher in Major League history to make 10 consecutive Opening Day starts, the longest active streak in the Majors. The Mariners defeat the Indians 2-1, thanks to a two-run home run by Nelson Cruz, his 4th career Opening Day home run.