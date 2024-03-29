 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/29/24: Nelson Cruz, Stephen Strasburg, and Trevor Stephan

Nellie forever.

By Anders Jorstad
Boston Red Sox v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello friends! One day into the season, there’s plenty of news to get to around baseball. Let’s dive in.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball placed Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1 while the league continues to investigate him.
  • The Stephen Strasburg situation in D.C. remains unsettled. The right-hander, who attempted to retire last summer, did not report for camp this year and has been placed on the 60-day injured list.
  • Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.
  • Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele left yesterday’s start early and will likely be headed to the injured list with a hamstring issue.
  • Congratulations to Jay on his hard-fought journey paying off!

