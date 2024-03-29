Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/29/24: Nelson Cruz, Stephen Strasburg, and Trevor Stephan

Hello friends! One day into the season, there’s plenty of news to get to around baseball. Let’s dive in.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, Nelson Cruz signed a one-day contract to retire as a Mariner prior to yesterday’s game.
- We knew it was coming, but the Mariners formally designated outfielder Taylor Trammell for assignment.
- As an amendment to a previous link from yesterday, the M’s have actually re-added utilityman Brian Anderson on a minor league deal.
- If you wanted more Hyphen content, now you have it.
Happy #OpeningDay.— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) March 29, 2024
I am unofficially announcing my new weekly #Mariners show!
Player interviews, breakdowns, your questions.
First episode will feature the King, Felix Hernandez.
Click the link, subscribe and be apart of The @TopStepPodcast community. https://t.co/xV4KlwC3qF pic.twitter.com/2uoChVZfvS
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball placed Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave through June 1 while the league continues to investigate him.
- The Stephen Strasburg situation in D.C. remains unsettled. The right-hander, who attempted to retire last summer, did not report for camp this year and has been placed on the 60-day injured list.
- Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.
- Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele left yesterday’s start early and will likely be headed to the injured list with a hamstring issue.
- Congratulations to Jay on his hard-fought journey paying off!
Jay Jackson was drafted in 2008 by the Cubs. He's spent time on 10 different MLB rosters.— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 28, 2024
At 36 years old and in his 17th season, this is the first time he's made an Opening Day roster pic.twitter.com/LpPnkDtTU4
Loading comments...