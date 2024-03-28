0-1: Chart

Mariners 4, Red Sox 6

East coast salmon: Luis Castillo, -.229 WPA

West coast salmon: Mitch Haniger, .206 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

Yes, that is an important stat.

Unfun fact of the day:

Coming into this game, the Mariners had a 29-18 record on Opening Day, best among American League franchises and second-best in MLB (the Mets! are best, at 41-21). Furthermore, the Mariners have been even better at home, with a .655 winning percentage on home openers, third-best among all active franchises. Welp. See the game thread comment of the day, above.