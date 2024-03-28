Mariners Game #1 Preview: 3/28/24, SEA vs. BOS

We made it through another off-season, everyone. Tonight the Seattle Mariners will play the first game as their 2024 iteration, with a lineup that hopefully features more consistency than last year’s group to bolster Seattle’s already excellent rotation. As a reminder, you can revisit this year’s 40 in 40 series (and the equally helpful guide to NRIs!) to catch up on any player acquisitions you might have missed, check out the AL West preview series to see how the Mariners stack up to the rest of the AL West, or revel in some pre-game feels with us. And of course, we hope you’ll join us in the comments to chat about today’s game. Welcome back for another year of Mariners baseball. We’re so glad you’re here.

Lineups!

The Mariners will send staff ace Luis Castillo to the mound for the season’s lid-lifter, hoping from a strong performance from The Rock to set the tone for the season and also help preserve the bullpen for this opening series. Offensively, the Mariners will run out the regulars with the exception of Josh Rojas at third base; Scott Servais said pregame that Luis Urías will get the start at third tomorrow.

The Red Sox are anchored by Rafael Devers and Trevor Story, with speedster Jarren Duran at the top of the lineup and recently graduated prospect Triston Casas holding down first. Former Mariner prospect Tyler O’Neill is now with Boston, hitting out of the five-hole, and represents one of Boston’s lone off-season additions; Jake has the writeup on Boston as a whole if you, like me, are squinting at parts of this lineup with only dim recollection.

24-year-old Brayan Bello gets the nod for his first-ever Opening Day start, which is very exciting for him as one of the youngest players to ever earn this honor, but let’s hope the Mariners can spoil the party somewhat for the young hurler.

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game time: 7:10 PT, but tune in for the pregame festivities at 6:30.

TV: ROOT Sports, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims on the call

Today in Mariners history:

2019: The Mariners rout the defending World Champion Red Sox 12-4, beating up on Chris Sale for seven runs and bouncing him after just three innings. Tim Beckham had a two-home run game.