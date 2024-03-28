It was a long and winding road to get to this point. At times, it felt like the Mariners were heading backwards, sideways, and every which way except forward. But they managed to red paper clip their way into a roster that looks roughly as talented as it has the past few seasons. Was every stone left unturned? Absolutely not. Their ability to construct a competitive roster under the artificial constraints placed on them by a risk-averse ownership group would be impressive if it weren’t so frustrating. We can put all that behind us now. Today, our eyes turn towards the horizon. We yearn for glorious summer days followed by better autumn days. Welcome back baseball.

At a Glance Red Sox Mariners Red Sox Mariners Game 1 Thursday, March 28 | 7:10 pm RHP Brayan Bello RHP Luis Castillo 39% 61% Game 2 Friday, March 29 | 6:40 pm RHP Nick Pivetta RHP George Kirby 40% 60% Game 3 Saturday, March 30 | 6:40 pm RHP Kutter Crawford RHP Logan Gilbert 41% 59% Game 4 Sunday, March 31 | 1:10 pm RHP Garrett Whitlock RHP Bryce Miller 46% 54%

Team Overview Overview Red Sox Mariners Edge Overview Red Sox Mariners Edge Batting (wRC+) 99 (9th in AL) 107 (6th in AL) Mariners Fielding (OAA) -39 (15th) 19 (2nd) Mariners Starting Pitching (FIP-) 105 (12th) 94 (3rd) Mariners Bullpen (FIP-) 98 (7th) 91 (4th) Mariners

Welcome to another year of series previews. If you’re a regular Lookout Landing reader, welcome back. If you’re a new face, welcome home. This will be my tenth year writing these previews which doesn’t actually seem possible. Above, you’ll see a brief overview of the upcoming series: probable pitchers, game times, and a rundown of the Mariners and their opponents. Below, you’ll see the Mariners’ opponents laid out in more detail: projected lineups, key players, and pitcher analysis. Finally, you’ll get a view of the big picture: AL West and Wild Card standings. As always, I appreciate your feedback and hope that these features continue to be helpful and educational.

The Red Sox are stuck in that weird limbo between competing and rebuilding. There’s plenty of talent on their roster but they just don’t look good enough to keep pace in the very competitive AL playoff picture. They have a new chief baseball officer in charge in Craig Breslow, though his ability to effect change on the roster was hamstrung by an ownership group that has greatly reduced payroll from their recent historic highs. After back-to-back last place finishes in their division, there isn’t much hope they’ll climb out of that basement unless a host of things go their way this year.

Red Sox Lineup Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Jarren Duran RF L 362 24.9% 6.6% 0.187 120 Rafael Devers 3B L 656 19.2% 9.5% 0.229 124 Trevor Story SS R 168 32.7% 5.4% 0.114 48 Triston Casas 1B L 502 25.1% 13.9% 0.226 129 Tyler O'Neill LF R 266 25.2% 10.5% 0.172 97 Masataka Yoshida DH L 580 14.0% 5.9% 0.156 109 Ceddanne Rafaela CF R 89 31.5% 4.5% 0.145 74 Enmanuel Valdez 2B L 149 24.8% 5.4% 0.187 102 Connor Wong C R 403 33.3% 5.5% 0.151 78

After trading away Mookie Betts and letting Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency, Rafael Devers is the lone member of the 2018 World Series winning roster left. He signed a massive 10-year extension last year and is the foundation of their lineup. The challenge will be to find core pieces to surround him with. After a slow start last year, Triston Casas looks like he could be one of those pillars. From the beginning of June through the end of the year, he slashed .299/.397/.556 (155 wRC+) with 18 home runs. The only new regular in their lineup is former-Mariner Tyler O’Neill who was acquired in a December trade. He’ll provide a ton of pop and more than adequate defense in left field. That move pushes Masataka Yoshida to designated hitter, getting his lead glove off the grass and allowing him to focus on reestablishing his elite plate discipline that disappeared last year.

Probable Pitchers

Stuff+ Explainer

RHP Brayan Bello IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 157 19.8% 6.7% 17.1% 56.2% 4.24 4.54 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 20.6% 95.5 83 94 104 0.374 Sinker 36.3% 95.0 93 104 97 0.344 Cutter 1.5% 89.2 Changeup 23.9% 86.2 80 127 105 0.219 Slider 17.7% 85.3 103 73 106 0.324

With Lucas Giolito sidelined for the season with an elbow injury, the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello to make their Opening Day start. They might have done that anyway even if Giolito was healthy because they signed Bello to a big six-year extension this spring. He’s far from a finished product, but Boston recognized an opportunity to lock up a young starter for the foreseeable future and jumped at it. Bello’s best pitch is his changeup which he uses to generate both swings and misses and weak contact. Less effective are his two separate fastballs and his slider; those pitches have shown promise in the past and he worked on improving them this spring.

RHP Nick Pivetta IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 142 2/3 31.2% 8.5% 15.9% 36.4% 4.04 3.96 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 50.6% 94.6 125 116 77 0.329 Cutter 7.8% 88.3 92 154 91 0.277 Curveball 24.7% 79.4 117 99 70 0.312 Slider 11.1% 86.6 124 101 83 0.302 Sweeper 5.4% 84.2 124 127 103 0.175

Nick Pivetta had a weird season last year. He lost his starting job in mid-May, added a sweeper to his repertoire in June, bounced back and forth between the bullpen and rotation until September when he finally made a string of strong starts. Altogether, he put up some very encouraging numbers, particularly during the second half of the season after adding that additional breaking ball to his pitch mix. The sweeper gives him a pitch that sits in between his big 12-6 curveball and his hard gyro slider, and all three of those breaking pitches generate plenty of whiffs.

RHP Kutter Crawford IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 129 1/3 25.6% 6.8% 9.9% 34.9% 4.04 3.83 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 39.1% 93.6 111 122 98 0.268 Cutter 28.3% 88.6 108 98 130 0.297 Splitter 7.8% 82.4 83 74 112 0.273 Curveball 11.9% 79.4 87 63 112 0.394 Slider 6.1% 82.8 112 114 126 0.227 Sweeper 6.8% 82.2 112 108 88 0.181

Kutter Crawford started off the year in the bullpen but joined the rotation full-time in June. From that point through the end of the season, he posted a 4.20 ERA that outpaced his 3.64 FIP. His four-seam fastball is excellent with plenty of carry up in the zone to generate whiffs. His namesake pitch is a nice compliment to earn weak contact but the rest of his secondary offerings are a mixed bag. That’s one reason why he had trouble pitching deep into games. He needs to do more to differentiate his slider and sweeper, though both breaking balls returned pretty good results for him last year. Emphasizing either one in his pitch mix should give him a weapon that would alleviate the pressure on his heater to carry the load in his arsenal.

RHP Garrett Whitlock IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 71 2/3 23.7% 4.3% 16.5% 44.2% 5.15 4.27 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Sinker 52.5% 94.0 93 120 103 0.389 Changeup 24.1% 82.7 101 105 96 0.294 Slider 23.0% 79.6 62 135 90 0.245

The Red Sox have never settled on a full-time role for Garrett Whitlock in his three seasons in the big leagues. That could explain why he’s never really established himself as a consistent contributor. He’s also dealt with a number of injuries over the years which has limited his development. His arsenal is heavily dependent on his secondary offerings; his changeup has an elite velocity differential off his sinker and its arm-side break provides plenty of deception off his fastball. His best pitch is his sweeper which he developed from his old slider a few years ago. He ran a whiff rate of nearly 50% with his breaking ball last year and he needs to figure out a way to incorporate it into his pitch mix a bit more.

The Big Picture: