Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/28/24: Ichiro, Will Smith, and Matt McLain

Good morning everyone! We’ve finally made it to Mariners Opening Day, and unlike some parts of the league, the weather won’t be a factor in whether or not today’s game will happen. Let’s get you caught up on the latest as first pitch approaches.
In Mariners news...
- Another instant Mariners classic.
No Fly Zone, huh? pic.twitter.com/G0lXVgohhx— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 27, 2024
- We’re lucky enough to get the outtakes for this one, too.
.@JRODshow44 + Ichiro = must-watch content— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 27, 2024
Behind the Scenes: No Fly Zone pic.twitter.com/LXxU2OeU2T
- The Mariners released utilityman Brian Anderson, who was battling with Luis Urías for the shortside platoon at third base this spring.
Around the league...
- The Dodgers agreed to a massive, 10-year contract extension with star catcher Will Smith on the eve of the league-wide opener.
- Former Mariners infield prospect Austin Shenton has broken camp with the Rays and will make his MLB debut soon.
- The Yankees, Rays, and Marlins connected on a minor three-team swap that sent backstop Ben Rortvedt to Tampa.
- The Red Sox acquired right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa from the Rays. The 30-year-old signed a minor league deal with Tampa this winter after coming over from the NPB, but did not make the Rays’ MLB roster out of camp. Now, he will get that opportunity.
- Matt McLain — one of the many young stud infielders for the Reds — is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair his shoulder.
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic spoke to several players around the league who use MLB The Show to hone their real-life baseball skills. ($)
- On the eve of Opening Day, Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs rolled out the complete 2024 ZiPS projections.
- Matthew Roberson’s latest GQ interview subject was none other than Dodgers superfan Bryan Cranston. The result is, as always, a must-read.
