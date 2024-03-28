 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/28/24: Ichiro, Will Smith, and Matt McLain

It’s Opening Day, y’all!

Good morning everyone! We’ve finally made it to Mariners Opening Day, and unlike some parts of the league, the weather won’t be a factor in whether or not today’s game will happen. Let’s get you caught up on the latest as first pitch approaches.

In Mariners news...

  • Another instant Mariners classic.
  • We’re lucky enough to get the outtakes for this one, too.

Around the league...

  • The Dodgers agreed to a massive, 10-year contract extension with star catcher Will Smith on the eve of the league-wide opener.
  • Former Mariners infield prospect Austin Shenton has broken camp with the Rays and will make his MLB debut soon.
  • The Yankees, Rays, and Marlins connected on a minor three-team swap that sent backstop Ben Rortvedt to Tampa.
  • The Red Sox acquired right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa from the Rays. The 30-year-old signed a minor league deal with Tampa this winter after coming over from the NPB, but did not make the Rays’ MLB roster out of camp. Now, he will get that opportunity.
  • Matt McLain — one of the many young stud infielders for the Reds — is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair his shoulder.
  • Eno Sarris at The Athletic spoke to several players around the league who use MLB The Show to hone their real-life baseball skills. ($)
  • On the eve of Opening Day, Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs rolled out the complete 2024 ZiPS projections.
  • Matthew Roberson’s latest GQ interview subject was none other than Dodgers superfan Bryan Cranston. The result is, as always, a must-read.

