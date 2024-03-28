Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/28/24: Ichiro, Will Smith, and Matt McLain

Good morning everyone! We’ve finally made it to Mariners Opening Day, and unlike some parts of the league, the weather won’t be a factor in whether or not today’s game will happen. Let’s get you caught up on the latest as first pitch approaches.

In Mariners news...

Another instant Mariners classic.

We’re lucky enough to get the outtakes for this one, too.

.@JRODshow44 + Ichiro = must-watch content



Behind the Scenes: No Fly Zone pic.twitter.com/LXxU2OeU2T — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 27, 2024

The Mariners released utilityman Brian Anderson, who was battling with Luis Urías for the shortside platoon at third base this spring.

Around the league...