Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/27/24: Logan Evans, Jordan Montgomery, and Pat Chun

The hype for Mariners 2023 12th rounder Logan Evans is growing, with Baseball America’s JJ Cooper writing about how the right-hander has wow’d scouts this spring. ($)

The Mariners dropped another new commercial to warm our dark, cold hearts.

The Mariners dropped another new commercial to warm our dark, cold hearts.

Jordan Shusterman at Yahoo! Sports dove into the magic of the Mariners pitching lab, what they’ve done to develop their awesome rotation and just how they’ve gotten here.

The last major free agent is off the board, with left-hander Jordan Montgomery agreeing to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks.

Baseball Prospectus simulated the 2024 MLB season 100,000 times, and Rob Mains dove into the weird and wacky results found along the way. ($)

Ronald Acuña, Jr. is coming off a monster season, but he’s not done yet. He still believes he can achieve a 50/50 season.

Mindy Bell asked several Guardians players what they tell Uber drivers who ask what they do for a living (side story: my fiancé used to work at a high-volume Lululemon store in the D.C. area, and when Howie Kendrick came in as a customer she asked him what he did for a living — knowing he was Howie Kendrick but just curious what he would say — and he said he was a “coach” without elaborating further).

The CBS Sports team ranked the top 100 players in the sport.

So does that mean the Mariners won the offseason?

All of you parents of young children have something to look forward to, I suppose.

Aaron Judge will appear in a PAW Patrol spin-off episode of Rubble & Crew this summer



Aaron Judge will appear in a PAW Patrol spin-off episode of Rubble & Crew this summer. In the episode, titled "The Crew Builds a Ballpark," Judge isn't able to attend a home run derby, so Rubble and friends help him build a ballpark to host the derby in Builder Cove.

