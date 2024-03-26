Mariners end the 2024 off-season with a win; next stop: Seattle

To let you in on a little secret, recapping the final game of spring training/the off-season inspires just as much impatience for the writers as it does for the players, so let’s get right to recapping this 7-6 Mariners win over the Padres with an eye towards the off-season tomorrow and then Opening Day on Thursday.

As is typical of a final preseason game, the starters got one or two at-bats and were removed, making the job of summarizing “what you care about” for this game particularly quick work. J.P. Crawford liked the first pitch he saw from Padres starter Michael King, knocking it into center for a base hit, and then Julio worked a solid at-bat against King before finishing his spring strong:

Dylan Moore also liked the first pitch he saw from King and muscled a pitch out to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead after the Padres had tied it up against Casey Lawrence:

A healthy DMo returned to his power stroke would be such a boon for this team. He also made hard contact off King in the fourth, although not quite hard enough to escape Fernando Tatís Jr.’s glove.

As for Casey Lawrence, he settled down after that first bumpy inning and posted zeroes in his final four innings, striking out two. Tyson Miller, continuing his solid spring, took over in the sixth and struck out two in a clean inning. Collin Snider couldn’t clear the seventh, however, giving up a run and needing mop-up man Blas Castano to come in and try to clean things up with one out and two on. Castano got a groundout but a base hit snuck through to give the Padres a 5-4 lead.

After the Mariners hitters went meekly in the eighth and Austin Voth put down the Padres with a quick 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, it seemed like the game would be a quick end. But Jake Anchia hit a one-out single, and then the young Mariners took advantage of some defensive miscues by the Padres to get runners on and bring up their secret weapon: late spring training game hero RJ Schreck, who hit a game-tying RBI single before the Mariners took advantage of some more Padres sloppiness to make it 7-5.

Luis Curvelo was a little sloppy himself in the bottom of the ninth, walking two of the first three batters he saw (although he did retire top prospect Ethan Salas on a flyout). After one more flyout, José Azocar singled to make it a one-run game, bringing Scott Servais out to try to get one more pitcher to get the final out of the game. Peyton Alford got Kai Murphy, in an 0-2 count, to tap a grounder to Michael Arroyo at second, who made a strong charging play, swiped at the runner, missing him, and then still was able to toss over and just get Murphy hustling to first. At least, that’s what the umpires saw, and that’s the story we’re sticking with. “We’re coming home,” said Rick Rizzs with relief when things were all sorted out on the field, and indeed, they are.

Other things you care about: