Mariners at Padres, 3/26/24, Exhibition Game Two: Open Game Thread

We made it: today is the final exhibition game of the 2024 season. The games after this will be played by big-leaguers rather than call-ups from the minor-league side of camp, in big-league stadiums packed with fans (okay, maybe not in the case of the Coliseum, but still), and most importantly, they will count. But for today we have one more exhibition game to get through before an off-day and then the official opening of the 2024 Mariners season on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

In case you missed the news, Bryan Woo is dealing with some elbow inflammation and won’t be making his scheduled start today; he’ll go on the 7-day IL, and the hope is he’ll be able to make his next scheduled start in the regular season. Instead, Casey Lawrence will make his pitch as to why he should be in consideration for the spot start role should Woo have to miss time. Emerson Hancock is also in San Diego and could see a bulk role in this game, preserving the bullpen for Thursday’s home opener.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 as a getaway game, but will be televised on ROOT Sports Plus (San Diego broadcast) if you’re able to get to a screen. The game will also be broadcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.