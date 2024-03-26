 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/24: Bryan Woo, Paul Sewald, and Shohei Ohtani

Two more days until Opening Day!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • We are so back.

Around the league...

  • Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald will start the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain, and the team does not yet have a timeline for his expected return.
  • In other former Mariner news, RHP Penn Murfee has been released by the Atlanta Braves to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, as he continues rehabbing from a UCL injury.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani read a statement to the media yesterday about the scandal regarding his former interpreter.
  • Veteran reliever Jessie Chavez has signed a minor league deal to return to the Braves, making this his fifth stint with the team.
  • The Cleveland Guardians’ clubhouse shares their secret Uber identities when they don’t want the driver to know their real profession.
  • A collision in the outfield that injured St. Louis Cardinals’ center fielder Dylan Carlson leaves more uncertainty for the team’s Opening Day roster.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...