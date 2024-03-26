Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/24: Bryan Woo, Paul Sewald, and Shohei Ohtani

In Mariners news...
- We are so back.
The ultimate carpool. pic.twitter.com/kd4FVeHnpI— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 25, 2024
- Mariners starter Bryan Woo will begin the season on the 15-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation. RHP Emerson Hancock will take Woo’s place in the starting rotation until his return.
Around the league...
- Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald will start the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain, and the team does not yet have a timeline for his expected return.
- In other former Mariner news, RHP Penn Murfee has been released by the Atlanta Braves to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, as he continues rehabbing from a UCL injury.
- Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani read a statement to the media yesterday about the scandal regarding his former interpreter.
- Veteran reliever Jessie Chavez has signed a minor league deal to return to the Braves, making this his fifth stint with the team.
- The Cleveland Guardians’ clubhouse shares their secret Uber identities when they don’t want the driver to know their real profession.
- A collision in the outfield that injured St. Louis Cardinals’ center fielder Dylan Carlson leaves more uncertainty for the team’s Opening Day roster.
