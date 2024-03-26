Today, we’ll wrap up our preview of the AL West with a look at the preseason projections. A reminder: we’ve already compared the three major player groups on each division rival to each other: the lineups, the starting rotations, and the bullpens. Here’s how FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus see the division shaking out.

AL West FanGraphs Projections Team Projected W Projected L W% Run Diff Playoff% Team Projected W Projected L W% Run Diff Playoff% Astros 90 72 0.558 +93 85.8% Mariners 85 77 0.527 +43 60.0% Rangers 82 80 0.506 +13 39.0% Angels 78 84 0.479 -26 16.7% Athletics 71 91 0.438 -84 2.6%

AL West Baseball Prospectus Projections Team Projected W Projected L W% Run Diff Playoff% Team Projected W Projected L W% Run Diff Playoff% Astros 95 67 0.586 +134 93.7% Rangers 86 76 0.529 +45 50.5% Mariners 85 77 0.523 +35 44.0% Angels 74 88 0.454 -66 3.5% Athletics 64 98 0.396 -155 0.0%

The win totals displayed above are the 50th percentile results after the projections have been run thousands of times. FanGraphs actually has a view mode where you can see the distribution of projection results; that’s where we can see that the Mariners 75th percentile projection is 89 wins while their 25th percentile projection is 81. After surpassing their 90th percentile projections with two 90 win seasons and an 88 win season the last three years, it’s telling that the high end of their projections has shifted for the better. This team should be better than it’s predecessors and the projections recognize that improvement.

To finish our journey through the AL West, below you’ll find mini versions of our traditional “What if it goes right?” and “What if it goes wrong?” articles for each of the Mariners division rivals.

Los Angeles Angels

If it all goes right

The Angels are the semi-abandoned mall of the AL West. There are still a few flagship stores there, sure, although the former impressive, if workmanlike, headquarters of American Trout are looking a little shopworn; they also close on random days for unspecified amounts of time. The employees at Rendon’s hate their jobs and hate you for darkening their door in search of some league-average offense; there’s theoretically plenty on the shelves, but they always tell you they’re out of everything. Meanwhile, reduced rents have enticed merchants of One Weird Skill to set up shop. There’s a useful corner: Zach Neto’s Contact Emporium, Nolan Schanuel’s All-You-Can-On-Base, and Logan O’Hoppe’s Irish Pub, where the dingers flow, are all promising newcomers. The food court of the pitching staff is hit-or-miss; folks say Sandoval’s has gone downhill and misses the mark more often than not, but Detmer’s new sliders draw good reviews. Mall owners made the perplexing decision to invest heavily in setting up a new satellite food court in the bullpen but populated it largely with franchises that might have seen their best days past; who even knew there were still Zoopas left?

If it all goes wrong

But come over to the other, dustier side of the Anaheim mall, where the overhead fluorescent lights flicker over empty fountains and the floor tiles are pitted and cracked. Here you find semi-shuttered stores like Drury’s, around for years but never offering more than a pair of socks to buy a least-favorite uncle at Christmas. Jo Adell’s opened with a ton of fanfare but has consistently disappointed with the wares on the shelves, and speaking of disappointing, Moniak’s business model doesn’t seem sustainable for another year. Maybe what’s most concerning about this whole setup is how thin it is: if one of the businesses fails, it’s not clear what, if anything, will replace it.

Oddsmakers differ on how they see the top of the AL West playing out, and how close the three teams at the top–the Astros, Rangers, and Mariners–will be. But they’re unanimous in seeing a clear gap between those three teams and the two at the bottom. If the Angels do hit all their best-case player outcomes with strong seasons from their young core, they’ll need to do so in service of an Angels team of the future, not one that could seriously contend for the West today. Maybe Trout’s has the right idea hanging a “Gone Fishin’” sign on the door every so often. —KP

Houston Astros

If it all goes right

I’ve written about this before, but when Philip II of Macedon threatened to invade Sparta, saying that if he brought his armies into lower Greece he would burn their lands and enslave their people, the Spartans responded by saying “If.” While a title defending Rangers squad could dethrone Houston in the eyes of Texan fans, it is still an “if.”

The Astros can hit the ground running by putting up crooked numbers and handing the game to the bullpen with the lead. Their rotation is the weakest spot, falling off pretty hard after Framber Valdez, but if Javier and Brown get their act together, it’s still good enough that their thunderous bats should carry them. And that’s before we even think about Verlander coming back. Never count out strikeout Justin. It may be looking grimmer in Houston now than in recent years, but they are still the accursed Astros.

If it all goes wrong

That Philip II vs. Sparta story is pretty famous, and the Spartan response is very cool. But what most tellings leave out is that by the time Philip II conquered Greece, Sparta was a backwater. Their generations of warring had drained their population, and their reputation as slavers and sickos did not endear them to their Hellenistic neighbors. Philip II safely ignored Sparta. Before long, Rome conquered Sparta, the once-great city state nothing more than an overly militarized village.

And so it could be with the Astros. Their 2023 struggles may not have been a fluke.They only have three starting pitchers projected to have an ERA under 4, and Justin Verlander is 41 years old. And while they have a great heart-of-the-lineup in Altuve, Bregman, Alvarez, and Tucker, the back half is not great. Jake Meyers is not going to put up a 40-40 season. Fundamentally, the Astros, like the Spartans in Philip’s time, aren’t who they used to be. They are an aged empire in decline. This year could be the final collapse. —JP

The Athletics

If it all goes right

When he hit his 30th home run on September 10th, that was the moment I knew Zack Gelof was for real. He followed up his electric debut by doing essentially the exact same thing, matching pull power with a surprising hit tool, stealing 20 bases, and playing rock solid defense at the keystone. He looks like a legitimate star that you could build a team around. On the other side of the ball JP Sears broke out by ditching his down-the-pike four-seamer and relied instead on his edge-of-the-zone sinker. Plenty of teams have rebuilt around worse one-two punches than that, and they’re both under club control for at least another four seasons. And pouncing on J.D. Davis’s sudden availability paid off threefold when they packaged him with Mason Miller, who looked dominant as a reliever, and swindled a desperate Torey Tuvollo at the deadline. Those two saved the D-Backs’ season, but at the cost of Tommy Troy and Cristan Mena, who look ready to contribute to the A’s as soon as next year.

Before the season started, you’d be forgiven for asking, “to what end?” Why, after all, should A’s fans even bother getting invested in this new wave of players? Even the good version of the 2024 A’s was still sure to be a loser, and despite the success of the players on the field, by the time they formed a legitimate and supplemented core, the team would be playing in a different state. But that’s where it really all went right for the A’s because that scrappy teachers’ union pulled it off, and Las Vegas had to withdraw their bid to host the A’s next chapter. After yet another data breach at Meta and a lawsuit from the FTC, Zuckerberg was desperate for some positive PR, so he made an offer John Fisher couldn’t refuse, bought the A’s, and committed to keeping them in the Bay Area. Oakland politics remains as intractable as ever, but it’s not like Fremont is inaccessible, it’s close enough to keep the name Oakland (certainly more legitimate than saying the Angels are in LA), and the renderings of the new Zuck-financed Facebook Field look gorgeous.

If it all goes wrong

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born? — WBY (ZAM)

Texas Rangers

If it all goes right

There is a very real chance the Rangers could replicate their first half of 2023, in which the offense resembles a toddler wielding an inflatable bat, wailing on their proverbial siblings across the league. Everyone’s ligaments and tendons will remain intact, and the bullpen will receive enough love at home that they will not feel the need to seek out attention on the field by any means necessary.

If it all goes wrong

They will still resemble a toddler wielding an inflatable bat, wailing on their proverbial siblings across the league, but that bat will have a hole in it and soon they will find themselves flailing futilely with a deflated length of plastic. This will mostly serve to make those proverbial siblings mad, and they will be summarily stomped upon. Their IL list will look less like a haiku and more like a sonnet, and at least seven beat reporters will have multi-thread tweets complaining about traffic and location during the All Star Game. —IM