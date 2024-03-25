Mariners at Padres, Exhibition Game #1: Open Game Thread

Typing “exhibit” so many times has made me think of the rapper Xzibit and the fact that my mom used to think his name was “Xbiscuit,” which always made me think of a rapping Poppin’ Fresh. Anyway, today the Mariners play the first of two Xbiscuit games against the Padres, and we’ll get to the info shortly, but first, some bad news:

Bryan Woo will go on the IL with elbow inflammation — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 25, 2024

Well rats. Thankfully an MRI revealed no structural damage but Woo will miss his scheduled start tomorrow anyway, obviously; Emerson Hancock will take his place. Per Justin Hollander, it’s similar to the issue that sidelined Woo last season, from which he returned after his scheduled IL stay with seemingly no lingering ill effects. What this does provide is for Emerson Hancock an opportunity to show he is the one who should be the first call when the Mariners need a starter, not another depth arm like Jhonathan Diaz or Casey Lawrence, so there will be some stakes attached to what would normally be just another exhibition game tomorrow. Sorry, xbiscuition.

One other note: Sam Haggerty will open the season on the IL with what Hollander called a “personal medical issue,” or a non-baseball injury. Haggerty had a tough spring, going just 3-for-22 with six strikeouts. We hope Haggerty is back to his Swaggy Ham self soon.

Back to today’s game: Bryce Miller will get the start for his final spring tuneup, even if Cactus League play is technically over. He’ll be backed by a crew that looks pretty much like the one the Mariners will roll out on Opening Day:

Also exciting: tonight’s game is a 6:40 start, meaning for a lot of you it’s the first off-season game you’ll actually be able to watch, because it’s also being broadcast on ROOT Sports. Whee! If you can’t get to a television, you can also listen to the game on 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will have the call.