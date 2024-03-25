The Astros and Angels spent a lot to upgrade their relief corps this offseason, though only one of those teams is actually projected to be good. Bullpen woes could be the reason why the Rangers fail in their quest to defend their championship. A reminder: we’re comparing the three major player groups on each division rival to each other: the lineups, the starting rotations, and the bullpens.

Los Angeles Angels

Angels Projected Bullpen Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Closer Carlos Estévez 31 R 66 2.64 4.28 4.30 0.7 Setup Robert Stephenson 31 R 56 4.07 3.61 3.60 0.5 Setup Matt Moore 35 L 63 2.39 4.37 4.50 0.1 Middle José Soriano 25 R 71 2.31 4.08 4.25 0.4 Middle Luis García 37 R 62 2.52 4.21 4.34 0.2 Middle Adam Cimber 33 R 60 2.39 5.03 5.07 -0.2 Middle José Cisnero 35 R 55 2.20 4.59 4.75 0.0 Long José Suarez 26 L 57 2.58 4.41 4.50 0.3

With Shohei Ohtani out of the picture in Anaheim, the one area where the Angels decided to invest nearly all of their offseason spending was, of course, their relief corps. Maybe that shouldn’t be so surprising since Los Angeles had the third worst bullpen in baseball last year by adjusted FIP. Still, there were simply so many other areas on their roster they could have bolstered, the commitment to spending on so many relievers was a bit comical. They signed five relievers to contracts totalling a hair over $50 million. The average age of those pitchers? 34.3 years old.

The largest commitment went to Robert Stephenson who signed a three-year, $33 million deal in January. Granted, Stephenson looked like he had a legitimate breakout with the Rays last year. After joining Tampa Bay in a midseason trade, he swapped his already dominant slider for a hard cutter and became one of the best relievers in baseball nearly overnight. Stephenson is dealing with a shoulder issue this spring so his debut with the Angels will probably be delayed a week or two. Once he returns, it shouldn’t take him long to displace the incumbent closer Carlos Estévez. Estévez collected 31 saves last year, and a strong first half earned him a spot on the AL All-Star roster, but it would be a stretch to call him a shut down reliever. His peripherals were never that great early in the season and after the All-Star break his ERA ballooned to 6.59 while his FIP merely jumped up to 4.46.

The other newcomers include Luis García, Adam Cimber, José Cisnero, and Matt Moore (who returns to the Angels after being traded away last summer). Those four pitchers have 36 seasons and more than 2,000 innings of experience under their belts. García has spent his most recent seasons as a reliable member of the Padres bullpen. His strikeout rate fell precipitously last year and his ERA and FIP rose above four for the first time since 2020. Cimber is a sidearming righty who relies on his weird arm angle for his success. He struggled in Toronto last year, stumbling to an ERA and FIP over seven with just a 12.4% strikeout rate. Cisnero has spent his last five seasons in Detroit where he was a volatile middle reliever who oscillated between running a too high walk rate or a too high home run rate.

Moore is the best of the bunch after he resurrected his career with a move to the bullpen a few years ago. His best pitches are his changeup and curveball which make his repertoire pretty immune to big platoon splits. He’ll be in the mix for high-leverage innings while the rest of those newcomers fill in the middle relief spots. Josés Soriano and Suarez have both been stretched out as starters and could fill multi-inning roles for the Angels this year. That will be important because the team had been carrying an extra pitcher thanks to Ohtani’s special status as a two-way player. Without that additional reliever and the move back to a five-man rotation, the pitching staff will have to weather that additional workload stress.

It’s likely the Angels will call up fireballing prospect Ben Joyce at some point this year. He made his major league debut last year but was quickly sidelined by an elbow injury. His fastball regularly sits in the triple digits and can top out as high as 105 mph. The problem, as it always is with pitchers with that kind of raw stuff, is his ability to locate his pitches. If he ever figures out his command, he’ll quickly jump into high-leverage work at the big league level. —JM

Houston Astros

Astros Projected Bullpen Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Closer Josh Hader 30 L 63 3.36 3.21 3.46 1.2 Setup Ryan Pressly 35 R 66 4.06 3.37 3.40 1.0 Fireman Bryan Abreu 27 R 67 2.94 3.24 3.41 0.9 Middle Rafael Montero 33 R 62 2.56 4.24 4.18 0.2 Middle Bennett Sousa 29 L 60 2.50 4.12 4.33 0.2 Middle Seth Martinez 29 R 54 2.50 4.22 4.36 0.0 Middle Parker Mushinski 28 L 46 2.52 4.06 4.23 0.0 Long Brandon Bielak 28 R 48 2.29 4.21 4.44 0.0

With the rotation looking more vulnerable than it has in years past, the Astros bolstered their bullpen this off-season by signing the top free-agent reliever, Josh Hader, in the Most Astros Signing Imaginable. Hader fits the Astros’ high strikeouts + high walks model, but he’s just one season removed from battling a case of dingeritis and will have the juicebox of Minute Maid Park to contend with. Still, Hader will make for a formidable one-two punch with setup man Ryan Pressly, whose slider-curveball combo continues to be a tremendous whiff-getter even as he will pitch in his age-35 season. If Father Time should catch up with Pressly the Astros also have youthful fireballer Bryan Abreu, another two true outcomes style reliever, and Rafael Montero, looking to bounce back after an inflated home run-rate 2023 that may or may not be connected to his own struggles with the strike zone.

Beyond the leverage arms, the Astros will have to do some shuffling early in the season to fill in the holes in the rotation, likely tapping long relievers Ronel Blanco and Brandon Bielak to make spot starts before returning one or both to more permanent roles in the bullpen. Seth Martinez and Bennett Sousa, who sounds like he ought to pitch in a striped boater rather than a baseball cap, will likely round out the pen. Royals recovery project Dylan Coleman has big stuff but no idea where it’s going; he’ll begin the season in Triple-A but might be a problem later if the Astros can teach him to harness his stuff.

With Hader-Pressly-Abreu, the Astros bullpen has one of the best high-leverage trios in baseball, and that’s before factoring in Montero. However, while bullpens are always fungible, this is a particularly high-risk/high-reward one, given Hader’s change of scenery, Pressly’s age, and the overall approach of chasing strikeouts while ignoring walks. This probably isn’t a significantly worse bullpen than it was last year, despite the departure of Hector Neris and Phil Maton, and might even be better if Montero returns to form. The bigger question is whether the rotation will be passing them a lead, or asking them to hold the line while the offense catches up against the other team’s bullpen. —KP

Oakland Athletics

Athletics Projected Bullpen Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Closer Lucas Erceg 29 R 66 2.08 3.88 4.02 0.4 Setup Dany Jiménez 30 R 64 2.02 4.22 4.46 0.2 Fireman Mason Miller 25 R 68 3.43 3.17 3.25 1.2 Middle Austin Adams 33 R 60 2.24 5.24 5.24 -0.3 Middle Zach Jackson 29 R 48 2.11 4.25 4.37 0.1 Middle Michael Kelly 31 R 52 2.32 4.17 4.24 0.0 Middle Kyle Muller 26 L 73 2.08 4.36 4.42 0.2 Long Mitch Spence 26 R 76 2.44 4.17 4.31 0.4

At long last we get to Oakland’s most exciting players. Just as you’d expect for a team projected to lose 100 games, it’s a reliever. Good lord, what a broken organization. In their defense, it’s only a recent development that they moved Mason Miller out of a starting role, finally conceding that his big body can’t withstand the rigors of a starter’s workload. Miller was electric in his ten-game debut last year though. With a fastball that averages 98 and above average extension, and a bendy slider that he’s got pretty solid command of for a rookie, it’s an uncomfortable at-bat. The question is what good is he to the A’s? A reliever who may only have so many bullets in the chamber isn’t someone who should linger on a team that isn’t even thinking about competing for a few years. If he can stay healthy through the first couple of months, I’ll be surprised if he’s still in green and yellow come August.

Behind him, the A’s were supposed to have old friend(?) Trevor Gott, but Blood Clot Gott is more than just a nickname these days, as he blew out his UCL this week, and will go under the knife imminently. Oakland signed free-agent Scott Alexander a month ago to be another setup guy, but he’s got a rib thing that’ll keep him out another month. When he’s back, he should be pretty serviceable. A ground-ball specialist, he’s sometimes had a dinger problem because he gives up so much contact, but hopefully the Colosseum will help with that.

Lucas Erceg had a nice FIP as a rookie, but thanks largely to a 2% HR/FB rate that even the Colosseum can’t support. Still, picking him up for cash from the Brewers last May is exactly the sort of thing the A’s should be doing right now. He’s still got some strikeout upside thanks to a vicious fastball/change up combination. He’s a classic throw-it-hard-hope-it’s-in-the-zone guy, but it’s not a bad gamble to hope he makes that tweak. What do they have to lose as they find out?

Zach Jackson also has command problems, but without the heat. Still, his slider is good enough and his command acceptable enough that he’s a legitimate choice to pitch medium-leverage spots. And as I was writing this, the A’s picked up Austin Adams, so who knows, maybe they can package him with a catcher who has a hot month and trade them for some sucker’s equivalent of Andrés Muñoz and Ty France.

Beyond that, you get into an underbelly that would make the other bad teams blush. I guess the good news is the A’s aren’t expected to have a lot of leads for the bullpen to blow. —ZAM

Texas Rangers

Rangers Projected Bullpen Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Role Player Age Throws IP K/BB ERA FIP WAR Closer? José Leclerc 30 R 66 2.35 4.30 4.49 0.4 Closer? David Robertson 39 R 63 2.53 4.31 4.47 0.3 Setup Josh Sborz 30 R 64 2.95 3.89 3.91 0.7 Setup Kirby Yates 37 R 61 2.29 4.41 4.61 0.0 Middle Brock Burke 27 L 60 3.28 3.84 4.08 0.3 Middle Jonathan Hernández 27 R 57 2.06 4.36 4.50 0.0 Middle Grant Anderson 27 R 52 2.50 4.44 4.54 0.1 Long Marc Church 23 R 58 2.22 4.50 4.57 0.0

Last year, the Rangers became World Series champions despite the best efforts of a bullpen hellbent on chaos (derogatory). Texas’ relief corps went a stunning 30-for-63 in save opportunities and Will Smith (pitcher) was responsible for nearly half of their fWAR. So this offseason, the need was clear and the bar was low. They signed David Robertson and Kirby Yates who, despite being closer in age to GM Chris Young than teammates Evan Carter or Wyatt Langford, are distinct upgrades and provide some much-needed support for Texas relief stalwarts José Leclerc and Josh Sborz. As he inevitably must, Brock Burke will slot in there for some much-needed lefty relief and then the last three spots are a little bit of a carousel.

Manager Bruce Bochy has expressed a desire for multi-inning options out of the pen which, if you’ve seen their starting rotation is more of a need than a want. With last week’s signing of Michael Lorenzen, that long spot likely now belongs to Cody Bradford, although Young noted on Friday that he anticipates Bradford will make at least one early season start as Lorenzen ramps back up after a prolonged period of free agency. Atlanta-born right-handed Marc Church could be another multi-inning guy, if Bochy is to be believed, but in my estimation the former shortstop (who transitioned to pitching after a $50 bet in high school) would be better suited for late game relief with a fastball/slider combo that Spring Training teammate Nathan Eovaldi called “electric.” Former Mariners prospect Grant Anderson (drafted in 2018, traded for Connor Sadzeck in 2019) has also had a strong spring and could make a play to break camp with the big league team, though handedness works against him. In a pen that already skews heavily righty, Anderson’s arsenal plays particularly well against righties, which may give lefty Jacob Latz the edge for that final spot. —IM