Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/25/24: Luke Raley, Ezequiel Tovar, and Justin Topa

In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times details OF Luke Raley’s recent hitting success as Spring Training comes to a close.
- Mariners top prospect Felnin Celesten made his professional debut during the team’s Spring Breakout game, and spoke about his excitement for being part of the Mariners’ organization.
Around the league...
- The Colorado Rockies have signed shortstop Ezequiel Tovar to a seven-year/$63.5 million contract extension.
- The Minnesota Twins have placed RHP Justin Topa on the 15-day IL with left knee tendinitis.
- LHP Matt Strahm has agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
- Toronto Blue Jays DH Daniel Vogelbach was among four players selected yesterday to be on the team’s Opening Day roster.
Loading comments...