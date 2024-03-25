Season of the Mitch - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad are here with Kate Preusser, back from spring Training to detail her firsthand account of the new look Mariners. It’s Sunday March 24th and the final cuts are just around the corner. How impressive has Jonatan Clase been and how long will he stay in the minors? Will he be the backup CF and pinch run this season or will the team give him a more prominent role? Has Dominic Canzone won the starting outfield job over Luke Raley? And what do we make of Mitch Haniger’s resurgent spring statistics? All the details from camp are coming your way. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

