2024 MLB Predictions from the Lookout Landing staff

Among society’s most sacred traditions is the Lookout Landing staff predictions for the 2024 season. Below you’ll find prognostications about the playoffs, the major awards, and a few Mariners-centric odds and ends. Congratulations to Jake Mailhot and Evan James Audio for getting the most correct predictions last season. And special shout-out to Kate Preusser for having the single best call—that Seattle would trade for one of the two outfielders named Dominic who began the year on Arizona’s AAA team.

American League:

For what is probably the first time ever, the entire LL staff has predicted that the Mariners will make the playoffs, though only a few have them winning the division.

AL West: Astros (8)

Rangers (5), Mariners (4)

Kate: I’ll admit that at first I had the Mariners missing completely before I decided the AL West could, actually, have three representatives in the playoffs. I still like the Rangers’ supercharged young lineup, especially with the addition of fun new headache Wyatt Langford, to take the division; I just think they can beat on other teams enough to make up for the weakness in their pitching, an area where the Astros aren’t as dominant as they once were.

Zach M: I will believe the Astros are dead when I see the body.

AL Central: Twins (11)

Guardians (3), Tigers (3)

Bee: I'm one of the few who picked the Tigers to win the AL Central. Yes, I expect them to be plucky, but my pick makes more sense coupled with a prediction I make further down concerning the division as a whole.

AL East: Orioles (13)

Rays (3), Yankees (1)

Wild Cards: Mariners (13), Yankees (11), Tie: Rangers & Rays (8 each)

Astros (7), Blue Jays (3), Orioles (1)

Kate: I picked the Yankees but I don’t feel good about it and am wishing I picked the Tigers as a Wild Card team. But as much as I like the steps forward the Tigers have taken, it’s too hard to turn down the allure of Soto-Judge-Stanton, emphasis on the Soto.

Isabelle: As every 20-something woman inevitably does, I have reached the point in my life where maybe manifesting will be the thing that solves all my problems. And what better way to test it out than by manifesting my ideal AL playoff outcomes? (Admittedly, I genuinely think the O’s can do it; I’m too frightened of jinxing things to call the division for the M’s; and the Tigers? Well, that’s blind hope with a hefty side of AL Central.)

National League:

There’s more up for debate in the NL this year than last, but perhaps we’ve just been chastened by whiffing on the Marlins and the Diamondbacks in 2023.

NL West: Dodgers (17)

NL Central: Brewers (6)

Cubs (6), Cardinals (3), Reds (2)

Zach M: They’re aging, yes, but Arenado and Goldschmidt are still a pair of Hall of Famers. And Nolan Gorman has gotten lost amid the flurry of new young talent, but he’s very legit. Their answers in the rotation aren’t the kind that get you on the highlight reels, but highlights don’t win games.

NL East: Braves (14)

Phillies (3)

Isabelle: I know the Braves are still a juggernaut, and I don’t particularly think they’re substantially more mortal this year than last, but I also believe the Phillies are better than they were last year. The “Day Care” more seasoned, their rotation locked in (though yikes, Taijuan) and their bullpen perhaps not nearly as likely to be responsible for 47% of cardiac incidents in the greater Philadelphia area.

Wild Cards: Phillies (14), Diamondbacks (12) Padres (10)

Cubs (4), Reds (4), Braves (3), Giants (3), Mets (1)

Sleeper Teams:

Some people seem to be having a hard time understanding what a sleeper is—looking at Grant, Jacob, Bee, Ezra, and Lou, who picked teams that FanGraphs or BP projects to win at least 85 games.

AL: Tigers (8)

Blue Jays (4), Twins (1), Red Sox (1), None (3)

Jacob: I’ve predicted Blue Jays as a sleeper team, mostly because of the uber-competitive AL east, and because I think they’re going to stumble pretty hard to start the season. I think they’re going to spend a lot of time trading 4th and 5th with Boston, and then surge after the All-Star break.

NL: Brewers, Pirates, Reds (3 each)

Giants (2), Mets (2), Cubs (1), Marlins (1), None (2)

Kate: I am ready to get burned by the Pirates again, but the NL Central is unserious and the Pirates have one of the most athletic and dynamic left sides of an infield in the whole NL with Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz. Much depends on prospects Henry Davis and Quinn Priester, but there are intriguing pieces here, and I’ll always bet on upside (except in the case of the Reds, who seem physically incapable of keeping players healthy).

Isabelle: I mean, it’s not like any of us were going to pick the Rockies.

Playoffs:

AL Champs: Orioles (8)

Mariners (5), Rangers (2), Astros (1), Twins (1)

Jacob: I freely admit that we are, or at least I am, hacks who put the Mariners to win the pennant every year because we predict the world we want, not the one we’re going to get. Some call it hopium, I call it manifesting.

NL Champs: Dodgers (8)

Phillies (5), Braves (4)

Bee: I have the Phillies as my NL WC1 pick, but I think their magic carries them all the way through to the Series this year.

World Champions: Dodgers (9)

Braves (3), Orioles (3), Mariners (2)

Bee: I'm one of the two who has the Mariners going all the way. Admittedly an uphill climb, but let's say it is one part wishful thinking, and one part genuine excitement and belief in the roster as constructed. The ceiling this year feels extremely within reach.

World Series MVP: Ohtani (6)

Acuña, Jr. (2), Adley (1), Mookie (1), Holliday (1), Glasnow (1), Matt Olson (1), Harris II (1), Julio (1), J.P. Crawford (1), Seby Zavala (1)

Jacob: Even though I predicted the Dodgers to beat the M’s in six, I still have Julio earning MVP honors, with 5 homers in 6 games.

Connor: Seby Zavala is the funniest possible answer, and thus the one I had to go with.

Awards:

AL MVP: Julio (7)

Soto (5), Adley (2), Witt, Jr. (2)

NL MVP: Ohtani (5)

Mookie (4), Acuña, Jr. (2), Carroll (2), Tatis, Jr. (2)

Zach M: You people know Ohtani’s not pitching this year, right?

Jacob: And you know that he’s still really good at baseball, right? Ok, I joke but I actually selected Acuña, Jr., both because I think he’ll set the world on fire, and because Shohei isn’t pitching I feel like voters will hold that against him no matter what he does.

AL Cy Young: Kirby (6)

Gilbert (4), Castillo (1), Eflin (1), Gausman (1), Lopez (1), Ragans (1), Skubal (1)

Zach M: I made Gilbert’s whole 40 in 40 about this. And that was before he revealed his cutter.

NL Cy Young: Strider (8)

Wheeler(3), Fried (2), Gallen (2), Nola (1)

AL Rookie of the Year: Carter (7)

Langford (4), Bliss (2), Holliday (2), Caminero (1), Meadows (1)

Kate: If you buy into the Rangers repeating as division champs, which I do, it’s going to be largely driven by the contributions of their youth brigade: Carter and Langford. I think Langford will have the edge in a stacked lineup because teams haven’t had the benefit of scouting him as long as they have Carter. [I am informed I actually picked Carter over Langford for this award.] Ah! Well, nevertheless,

NL Rookie of the Year: Yamamoto (8)

Lee (4), Chourio (2), Merrill (2), Lawlar (1)

Kate: I think it’s tough for a pitcher to win ROY in a field that contains some of these other names, just because they have the benefit of being on the field every day. Merrill also has the benefit of playing a defensively-plus position, and I think has a better chance of showing up on nightly highlight reels on both sides of the ball.

Isabelle: I’ll be honest, I picked Lawlar without remembering he’d been optioned. But those are the eyebrows of a champion and no one, not even Geraldo Perdomo, will stand in their way

Around the Mariners:

Mariner wins: mean and median 90, mode 90 and 91

High: 95 (Bee), Low: 79 (Eric)

Julio fWAR: mean 6.5, median 6.9, mode 6

High: 7.4 (Zach M), Low: 5.1 (Isabelle)

Zach M: Beginning on May 22, Julio put up 5.3 fWAR over 111 games. That pace would equal 7.2 fWAR over 150 games. I really can’t believe I’m the high person on Julio at 7.4.

Isabelle: Please interpret my prediction here in the spirit it was intended, which was a hefty toss of salt over the shoulder/vigorous knocking on wood/crossing of many fingers and toes.

Bee: For whatever it may be worth, ZAM Price is Righted me and I have Julio posting 7.3. (he may have made his guess first, I don't know, let's not bring facts into this)

Julio HR/SB: mean 39/38, median 40/40, mode 39/33 and 39/40 and 39/41

HR High: 50 (Bee), SB High: 45 (Ezra), HR Low: 25 (Ezra), SB Low 25 (Nick V)

Ty France HBP: mean 24, median 22, mode 21

High: 69 (Eric), Low: 14 (Grant)

Beef Boy Bombs: mean 29, median and mode 30

High: 34 (Matthew Roberson (surprise, he played!)), Low: 24 (Lou)

Pitching fWAR Leader: Kirby (10)

Gilbert (6), Castillo (1)

Reliever WPA Leader: Muñoz (15)

Brash (2)

Zach M: I’m optimistic about Brash returning soon.

Mitch with the most games played: Garver (14)

Haniger (3)

Kate: Haniger’s early career was marked by such intense focus on trying to stay healthy he couldn’t stay healthy. Very Lennie-squeezing-the-mouse behavior. Haniger 3.0 is less stressed and more blessed, and I think he’s the everyday right fielder because a) his body will bear up to it and b) they won’t be able to justify taking his bat out of the lineup.

Called up first among Clase, Locklear, Young: Clase (7)

Locklear (6), Young (4)

Bee: Look only to how the Mariners have used Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in the recent years to see why Clase is an easy pick here, and he is who I picked. They don't need a whole lot of playing time to open up for him to get reps as a late inning speed threat, and it doesn't get speedier than Clase. But after seeing Young's spring and with some of the potential health concerns of Seattle's infield, he's my dark horse pick right behind Clase.

No. 1 Prospect at the end of the season: Young (11)

Emerson (4), Clase (1), Montes (1)

Kate: I picked Young here because I think he will be first on the lists, especially now that he’s added some power, the one thing that was lacking in his game, but I want to make it clear I am all in on Lazaro Montes. Big Laz. Major Lazer. The Lazmanian Devil. Give ‘em the ol’ Lazzle-Dazzle. If he’s not first on the lists, he will be first in everyone’s hearts.

Zach M: As a lefty in Funko Park, Laz is going to hit approximately 1,000 home runs. Only a fool would doubt the power of the Mariners prospect hype machine’s ability to help him use that to climb the lists.

Biggest Prospect Riser: Montes (9)

Bliss (2), Celesten (2), Arroyo (1), Evans (1), Ford (1), Martinez (1)

Isabelle: If you haven’t already read Kate’s lovely profile of Jeter Martinez, I highly recommend you do so now. Seriously. Open that next tab and tell me you aren’t rooting for the kid.

Biggest Prospect Faller: Peete (5)

Celesten (3), Bliss (1), Dollard (1), Ford (1), Hancock (1), Locklear (1), Marlowe (1), Young (1)

Kate: This is not at all a reflection on Peete, who is an incredibly fun and dynamic young prospect, but he’s already so high on the lists while being so raw; he hasn’t really gotten kicked in the teeth by full-season ball yet. I think he’s going to take a step back before he takes a leap forward.

Number of Mariners All-Stars: mean, median, and mode 3

High: 8 (Ezra), Low: 1 (Eric)

More fWAR:

Miller or Woo: Miller (14)

Raley or Caballero: Caballero (11)

Isabelle: In defense of Raley, who I’m trying to really like, I simply think Caballero is going to get substantially more PAs.

Teoscar or Jarred: Teo (14)

Bold Predictions:

Some of our bold Mariners predictions:

Breakouts: Canzone breakout (Isabelle), Miller breakout (Zach M), Bliss finishes year as starting 2B (Ezra), Rojas/Urias combine for 6 WAR (Connor)

Rebounds: Haniger 4 WAR (Kate & Evan), France 4 WAR (Grant & Bee)

Downfalls: Crawford < 3 WAR (Ders)

Looney Tunes: Mariners trade for Tatis (John), Stanton sells his stake (Eric)

Isabelle: You’re telling me you watched newly emphatically sturdy Canzone launch baseballs into the Arizona air all spring and don’t believe the man is ripe for a breakout? He spent all winter in Cleveland, working out with his brother in the basement. If that’s not some Rocky montage shit then I don’t know what is.

Some of our bold MLB predictions: