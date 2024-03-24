Mariners and Cubs drag out spring training finale, tie 9-9

I wrote a few weeks back about the dog days of spring training; after the initial excitement of actual practice games being played wears off in a few days, we all just wish spring training was a bit shorter and they could get to the real season. I’m pleased to tell you that we made it. Up in Seattle, the M’s organization put on a much-welcomed reboot of FanFest at T-Mobile Park, while down in Peoria, the players put a bow on the 2024 Cactus League season with a 9-9 tie against the Cubs.

With a starting lineup that closely resembled what we’re likely going to see on Thursday - excepting Dylan Moore in for Ty France, the latter of whom is back home expecting the birth of his child any day now - the M’s grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second, with Josh Rojas lifting a sac fly to score Mitch Haniger. Garrett Cooper struck back just half an inning later, mashing a solo shot off of Logan Gilbert to tie things back up, but LoGi beared down, striking out seven across 4.2 innings with just two runs allowed.

The middle of Seattle’s lineup exploded over the next two frames, as well, with Haniger giving us his fifth Mitch Mash of the spring in the fourth. Julio Rodríguez was on the call:

In the fifth, we were treated to some prime zone controlling against a wild Porter Hodge, with Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, and Haniger walking to load the bases. Sure, strikeouts by Julio and Cal Raleigh were interspersed between those free passes, but the plate discipline was not in vain thanks to Luke Raley bringing all three runners home with an oppo double.

Raley also hit a triple in the fourth, showcasing his deceptive speed and adding to by far his best game at the plate this spring. Hey, I suppose it’s better to finish strong in March. Tayler Saucedo came on in the sixth, striking out the side in order without breaking a drop of sweat, and Ty Buttrey worked a clean seventh, getting one each of a strikeout, groundout, and flyout. Balance!

By now, it seemed like we were well on our way to a quick finish to the game, and Opening Day would be ever closer. Mauricio Llovera, however, had other plans. Reports throughout spring have mentioned a precipitous drop in velocity for the righty, and unfortunately, he capped off a disastrous spring which saw him outrighted off of the 40-man roster by allowing six runs to cross while notching just one out, a three-run bomb by Top-50 prospect Owen Caissie the dagger. Lefties Blake Townsend and Ben Onyshko combined to prevent any runs by the Cubs for the rest of the game - Onyshko particularly impressed by working out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts and a popout - and the M’s minor leaguers had one last burst of offense in them in the bottom of the eighth. Felnin Celesten - yes! Really! - led off the inning for his first career spring training plate appearance, working a walk off of veteran lefty journeyman Edwin Escobar, and 2023’s second-round draft pick Ben Williamson followed with a free pass of his own. Jake Anchía would strike out, but Bill Knight snatched a pair of runs back with a double to left, and last year’s ninth round pick, RJ Schreck, tied things back up with a blast of his own, this one a two-run flavor. Schreck is love. Schrek is life.

Alas, no more scoring followed, and the Mariners ended their stay in Arizona with a tie. They’ll be off to San Diego for a pair of exhibition games against the Padres at Petco Park, and both games will be broadcast on ROOT. This close to Opening Day, though, I’m calling today’s tilt the end of spring training, and the M’s will be breaking camp tomorrow morning. Four more days, folks. Just four more days.