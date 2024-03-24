 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/24/24: Colt Emerson, J.D. Martinez, and Nick Castellanos

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dodgers/DBacks NLDS game 2 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • With no minor league options left, and a wealth of outfield talent in the organization, the undeniably talented Taylor Trammell is aware that his time with the Mariners is rapidly approaching its conclusion.
  • Mariners IF prospect Ryan Bliss, who lit the Arizona Fall League on fire in 2023 has been reassigned to Minor League camp after putting together a very impressive Spring Training.
  • The absolute roller coaster of emotions that Colt Emerson rode in this video makes for truly captivating viewing.

Around the league...

  • Former Mariner Taijuan Walker experienced a “stiffness” in his throwing shoulder yesterday, and will likely start the 2024 season on the IL pending an MRI, the results of which the Phillies hope to have some time today.
  • Peter Angelos, the former lawyer and owner of the Baltimore Orioles passed away yesterday at the age of 94.
  • “Need” is such a strong word. Yet in this context, I feel it is quite appropriate.
  • J.D Martinez was asked why he passed on signing with the Giants earlier this offseason, and cited the confines of the Giants stadium, suggesting that “.260 with 20 [homers]” would lead people to believe that he is no longer able to be a league average hitter. Inadvertently or not, Martinez has publicly stated the minimum performance requirements for his 2024 season.
  • Tag yourself, which stair are you? Dibs on “I am deeply ashamed of.”
  • Any and all organizations and institutions are working as quickly as they can to distance themselves from Ippei Mizuhara.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...