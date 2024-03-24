Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/24/24: Colt Emerson, J.D. Martinez, and Nick Castellanos

In Mariners news...
- With no minor league options left, and a wealth of outfield talent in the organization, the undeniably talented Taylor Trammell is aware that his time with the Mariners is rapidly approaching its conclusion.
- Mariners IF prospect Ryan Bliss, who lit the Arizona Fall League on fire in 2023 has been reassigned to Minor League camp after putting together a very impressive Spring Training.
Mariners roster moves;— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 22, 2024
• INF Ryan Bliss re-assigned to Minors camp
• LHP Jhonathan Diaz re-assigned to Minors camp
- The absolute roller coaster of emotions that Colt Emerson rode in this video makes for truly captivating viewing.
.@Colt_emerson was READY to call a home run #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/F7SRJOir7i— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 23, 2024
Around the league...
- Former Mariner Taijuan Walker experienced a “stiffness” in his throwing shoulder yesterday, and will likely start the 2024 season on the IL pending an MRI, the results of which the Phillies hope to have some time today.
- Peter Angelos, the former lawyer and owner of the Baltimore Orioles passed away yesterday at the age of 94.
- “Need” is such a strong word. Yet in this context, I feel it is quite appropriate.
The Mets will have a rainbow cookie egg roll as a new food item at Citi Field this season— MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2024
It contains rainbow cookie, raspberry jam and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg roll wrapper pic.twitter.com/GkfXzZHyTs
- J.D Martinez was asked why he passed on signing with the Giants earlier this offseason, and cited the confines of the Giants stadium, suggesting that “.260 with 20 [homers]” would lead people to believe that he is no longer able to be a league average hitter. Inadvertently or not, Martinez has publicly stated the minimum performance requirements for his 2024 season.
J.D. Martinez explains how the Giants' home ballpark played a factor in him deciding not to go to San Francisco— SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2024
He feels Citi Field will fit his hitting skill set much better pic.twitter.com/7AILj4sVtS
- Tag yourself, which stair are you? Dibs on “I am deeply ashamed of.”
The Portland Pickles opened a bar and these are the stairs— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 24, 2024
(via @bolecridges) pic.twitter.com/fDyJtkF4KW
- Any and all organizations and institutions are working as quickly as they can to distance themselves from Ippei Mizuhara.
