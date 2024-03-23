Mariners Spring Training Game #29/Spring Breakout Game Open Game Thread, 3/23/24

Today isn’t a split squad game per se, but attention here will be divided nonetheless as the big-league squad travels to Camelback to take on the White Sox in a non-televised game, while the prospects will stay at home in Peoria to make up last week’s rained out “spring breakout” game, webcast on Mariners.com. It’s a chance to see all the top prospects in the system play at once, something that’s never been done before in a competitive environment, and we’re all pretty excited about it. But first, the big-league game info:

The Saturday squad at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/739Q3OLy0c — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 23, 2024

The most interesting part of this game will be the pitching, with Kirby having his last spring tune-up and several of the relievers vying for a bullpen spot following him: Tyson Miller, who has had a great camp, bullpen lock Trent Thornton, bullpen lock-question-mark? Austin Voth, and Collin Snider, who’s been showing improvement lately.

If you want to follow this game, you’ll need to do it via MLB TV or the MLB app, because it will be broadcast on Chicago radio and that’s all.

Meanwhile, 710 AM Seattle Sports will carry the call of the Spring Breakout game, and it will also be webcast on Mariners.com.

Let’s try this again... our #SpringBreakout lineup and roster are here! #TridentsUp



Watch today’s game live via our Spring Training Webcast on https://t.co/xS3li3xDMH. pic.twitter.com/owfi12ai80 — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 23, 2024

Players like Jonatan Clase, Ryan Bliss, Cole Young, and Harry Ford should be familiar to Mariners fans, having seen significant time in spring training, but this game will also provide an opportunity for those without MiLB TV to see players like Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson, and Tai Peete. Also making appearances in this game, some players who haven’t had a chance to play significantly outside of the complex leagues, like Felnin Celesten and Jonny Farmelo, as well as pitcher Jeter Martinez.