Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/23/24: Wyatt Langford, Jackson Holliday, and Trevor Gott

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! As spring training wraps up these next few days, let’s get you the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- Scott Servais, J.P. Crawford, and Cal Raleigh are sponsoring a special fundraising event in Kirkland on April 11th called All Paws On Deck — raising money for Team Okanogan Animal Rescue.
Around the league...
- Rangers 2023 first round draft pick Wyatt Langford has made the team’s Opening Day roster, where he is an early favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. On the other end, No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday was sent down to minor league camp by the Orioles, who expect to bring him up to the majors soon.
- Better late than never I suppose — Major League Baseball announced yesterday evening that it has begun an investigation into the purported gambling by Shohei Ohtani’s translator Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani will continue to play while the investigation unfolds.
- While the Ohtani saga continues, Bradford William Davis says we can expect more where that came from.
- Former Mariner and current A’s reliever Trevor Gott will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- In one of the stranger spring training stories, Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman told reporters that he has experienced less back pain this year after giving up coconut oil popcorn this winter.
