A lone drop of spring rain falls onto the surface of a pond, and upon joining it a ripple goes outward. Two lily pads, their flowers budding but not yet blooming, rest on the surface of the pond with their roots intertwined. One sits on the surface as expected, its jewel resting in the center and reaching towards the light. The other sits on the surface, but with the centerpiece reversed, reaching below in shadow, outstretching an unseen hand, catching only the light that sneaks into the pond, reflecting off the shallow corners. The ripple overtakes both of them, but neither sink, wilt, nor bloom. Their roots firmly intertwined, they weather the ripple in balance. The lone drop was a herald for the coming storm, and their fates intertwined like their roots, they are both prepared.

The Seattle Mariners played a split squad game against the Milwaukee Brewers, behind starter Luis Castillo on the mound, and ultimately ended the game in a tie after nine innings, 4-4. Ah, spring. Castillo went 5.1 innings, struck out nine and walking two, giving up just two earned runs on three hits. It was a solid if not dominant performance that only cemented why La Piedra is the Mariners chosen Opening Day starter. Castillo only allowed runs in one inning, the fourth. He quickly got into trouble by allowing Andruw Monasterio to single on a line drive to right, who then advanced to second on a William Contreras ground out, and scored on a Jake Bauers double to left. Castillo bounced back and struck out Gary Sánchez, but then let Joey Wiemer hit a single to center, scoring Bauers, before he was able to get Joey Ortiz to strike out to end the inning.

Milwaukee first scored in that fourth inning against Castillo, but it was Seattle that struck first in the second inning. With two outs, Luis Urías drew a four pitch walk. Taylor Trammell liked the idea of walking too, but wanted to do it all the way around the bases, so he hit a home run instead.

After Milwaukee tied it up in the fourth, it didn’t stay tied for long. Seattle answered back with another run in the fifth inning, off of Freddy Peralta. Jorge Polanco, who has been having a scorching spring in a promise of second base competence rarely seen and not easily remembered in Seattle, took a 3-2 pitch over the wall for a solo blast. It was all the damage the Mariners would do that inning, and they were up one on the Brewers.

The Mariners wouldn’t give up a lead to the Brewers until the ninth inning. First, they allowed them to tie it up again in the seventh. Ryne Stanek only made one mistake in his one inning of work, but it was giving up a home run to Vinny Capra to bring the game tied. Later, Kirby Snead came in to work the start of the ninth, and he and Jake Anchia almost seemed to conspire to manufacture a run to give Milwaukee a late lead. First, Snead walked leadoff batter Oliver Dunn. Then, when Dunn stole second, a wild throw from Anchia into right field allowed him to also take third. The too-obviously named Brewer Hicklen flew out to Lazaro Montes in right field, who lasered it back in towards home, if a little off-line. Anchia was unable to collect the throw and it sailed over to the Mariners dugout, allowing Dunn to complete his aided path home.

Milwaukee was unable to hold a lead for even half an inning, and Cole Young continued to show readiness at the highest level, hitting a game tying home run to add to his double earlier in the game.

It was all the damage Seattle was able to manage on the scoreboard in the ninth, and the game ended tied at four.

It was a mostly quiet day offensively, with Cole Young’s 2-for-2 and Jorge Polanco’s 2-for-3 performances the only multi-hit showings. Julio, France, and Urías each worked a walk. Trammell had a 1-for-3 night with the memorable home run, but unfortunately struck out in both of his other at-bats. Luis Castillo was in mid-season form, and Ryne Stanek looked good aside from the solo shot. Cody Bolton pitched a clean two-thirds of an inning, and Brett de Geus went one scoreless in the eighth, striking out two.

In late spring, games should not be judged by their box score. A tie is actually the ideal outcome. Let go of winning and losing, and embrace the performances both individual, and symbiotic. If the regular season is a sonnet, spring training is a haiku. Today, the lily pad of the Mariners starters, and some of their depth, did not wilt against the Milwaukee Brewers. More importantly, when the storm comes, they look prepared to bloom.

***

The Seattle Mariners played a split squad game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, behind starter Emerson Hancock on the mound, and ultimately ended the game in a tie after nine innings, 3-3. Ah, spring. Hancock went 4.0 innings, striking out one and walking none, giving up just one earned run on four hits. It was a solid if somewhat unspectacular performance that only cemented why Hancock is firmly the sixth man in the Mariners rotation. Hancock only allowed a run in one inning, the third. He got into trouble by allowing Alek Thomas to single and then plunking Geraldo Perdomo, and then Corbin Carroll worked some revenge for the first inning strikeout by singling in Thomas. Hancock was able to escape any more damage by getting playable contact from both Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end the inning, a pop out and a fly out, respectively.

Arizona struck first when they scored in the third inning, but Seattle would soon answer back in the fifth. They only needed one run to answer back what Arizona had at the time, and Brock Rodden decided he could do that all on his own, hitting a home run and doing exactly that.

After Seattle tied it up in the fifth inning, it didn’t stay tied for long. Arizona plated another two runs in the sixth inning, off of Trevor Kelley. Kelley came in to replace Joey Krehbiel with one out, and immediately ran into trouble, giving up a home run to former Mariner Ketel Marte. Kelley then walked Gurriel Jr., allowed Christian Walker to single moving Gurriel Jr. to third, which allowed the double steal and score on the Joc Pederson strike out. Kelley then escaped the inning with a Gabriel Moreno strikeout, but the Mariners were now down two.

The Mariners would continue to trail the Diamondbacks until the ninth inning. Charlie Pagliarini lead off the inning keeping hope alive, hitting a solo home run to right center.

Brock Rodden then singled, Bill Knight reaches on a fielder’s choice and throwing error moving Rodden, then a Colt Emerson double tied the game at three, where the score would ultimately end.

In late spring, games should not be judged by their box score. A tie is actually the ideal outcome. Let go of winning and losing, and embrace the performances both individual, and symbiotic. If the regular season is a sonnet, spring training is a haiku. Today, the lily pad of the Mariners depth, and some of their starters, did not wilt against the Arizona Diamondbacks. More importantly, when the storm comes, they look prepared to bloom.