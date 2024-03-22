Mariners Spring Training Game #27 & 28, 3/22/24, MIL @ SEA / SEA @ ARI: Open Game Thread

The days draw longer, the nights grow warmer, and the final official split squad game of the Seattle Mariners Spring Training slate is upon us. Tomorrow’s Spring Breakout game notwithstanding, today will be the final time Seattle gears up for their exhibition preparations with a half n’ half orientation. Today’s matchups distinctly skew one way, however, as the home game in Peoria features almost the entire A-Team to flank Luis Castillo against the Milwaukee Brewers in his final Spring start ahead of Opening Day less than a week away (!!!).

Kicking off the final weekend of Cactus League action with a split squad!



Watch the matchup in Peoria via our Spring Training Webcast, live on https://t.co/6DJquboRbW. pic.twitter.com/VmU5r3KjPh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 22, 2024

Castillo is slated to be followed by Ryne Stanek, Cody Bolton, and Brett de Geus. Meanwhile, up at Salt River in Scottsdale, the Resties will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks with the might of Emerson Hancock at their head, followed by Sean Poppen, Jordan Holloway, Joey Krehbiel, and Trevor Kelley. Taylor Trammell is getting what may be one of his final cracks with the top of the crop to set himself apart, or at least showcase his talents for another club by the end of the spring.

Roster moves:

Ryan Bliss and Jhonthan Diaz have both been reassigned to minor league camp.

Mariners roster moves:



Ryan Bliss, INF, reassigned to minor league camp.

Jhonathan Díaz, LHP, reassigned to minor league camp. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 22, 2024

Game times: 1:10 PM PT

TV: No, BUT Mariners.com will have the Webcast for the A-Team game in Peoria against Milwaukee.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle Sports for the Peoria game. MLB.com for the Diamondbacks radio broadcast of the game in Arizona.