Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/22/24: Logan Gilbert, Michael Lorenzen, and J.D. Martinez

Hello everyone! It’s the last Friday of spring training, so let’s get you the news you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- Another round of Mariners roster cuts gets the team down to 39 players in big league camp.
Mariners Spring Training Roster Moves:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 21, 2024
RHP Carlos Vargas optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
RHP Casey Lawrence re-assigned to minor league camp.
More:
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs makes the case for a Cy Young season from Logan Gilbert.
- You can always count on the Mariners to introduce weird food at the ballpark!
The #Mariners are releasing a half Haniger half Garver “MitchWich” at the ballpark this year. Im hungry already pic.twitter.com/N5JIiEBWV4— Ben Ranieri (@BenRanieri10) March 20, 2024
Around the league...
- The Rangers have agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, giving them another healthy arm to start the season with while they wait for their entire rotation to come off the IL.
- Another big remaining free agent came off the board yesterday, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez signing a contract with the Mets.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN has the complete tale on the mutiny inside the MLBPA — how it got here, and what happens next.
- For all of you prospect lovers out there, the prospect team at MLB.com checked in on all of the top prospects still in big league camps and broke down their odds of making their teams’ Opening Day rosters.
Anders’ picks...
- For those of you out there who are true sickos, Star Wars announced that they will be running a special marathon of the nine Skywalker films in theaters on May the Fourth.
