FanPost Friday: 2024 Seattle Mariners preseason polls

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. By this time next week, the Seattle Mariners will have played one (1) real regular season baseball game. It’s really happening!

For those of us who mark time by baseball seasons, this is a special time of year. It can mean a lot of things, like making it through another winter. Or like celebrating the birth of something new in your life. Or it’s just the return of your favorite pastime, hobby, and thing to yell about on the internet. But! Before the regular season consumes us all, we simply must pause for some preseason polls.

Let’s get to prognosticating!

Poll Who will be the most valuable Mariners position player in 2024? Ty France

Julio Rodríguez

Cal Raleigh

Mitch Garver

J.P. Crawford

Sam Haggerty

Jorge Polanco

Luke Raley

Josh Rojas

Samad Taylor

Luis Urías

Dominic Canzone

Mitch Haniger

Dylan Moore

Taylor Tramell

Other vote view results 0% Ty France (0 votes)

82% Julio Rodríguez (89 votes)

4% Cal Raleigh (5 votes)

1% Mitch Garver (2 votes)

3% J.P. Crawford (4 votes)

0% Sam Haggerty (1 vote)

6% Jorge Polanco (7 votes)

0% Luke Raley (0 votes)

0% Josh Rojas (0 votes)

0% Samad Taylor (0 votes)

0% Luis Urías (0 votes)

0% Dominic Canzone (0 votes)

0% Mitch Haniger (0 votes)

0% Dylan Moore (0 votes)

0% Taylor Tramell (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the most valuable Mariners starting pitcher in 2024? Logan Gilbert

Luis Castillo

George Kirby

Bryce Miller

Bryan Woo

Other vote view results 18% Logan Gilbert (20 votes)

17% Luis Castillo (19 votes)

62% George Kirby (68 votes)

0% Bryce Miller (1 vote)

0% Bryan Woo (1 vote)

0% Other (0 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the most valuable Mariners reliever in 2024? Andrés Muñoz

Matt Brash

Eduard Bazardo

Cody Bolton

Gregory Santos

Tayler Saucedo

Collin Snider

Gabe Speier

Ryne Stanek

Trent Thornton

Austin Voth

Other vote view results 70% Andrés Muñoz (75 votes)

14% Matt Brash (16 votes)

0% Eduard Bazardo (0 votes)

0% Cody Bolton (0 votes)

2% Gregory Santos (3 votes)

2% Tayler Saucedo (3 votes)

0% Collin Snider (0 votes)

2% Gabe Speier (3 votes)

5% Ryne Stanek (6 votes)

0% Trent Thornton (0 votes)

0% Austin Voth (1 vote)

0% Other (0 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will pitch the most innings in 2024? Logan Gilbert

Luis Castillo

George Kirby

Bryce Miller

Bryan Woo vote view results 41% Logan Gilbert (44 votes)

45% Luis Castillo (49 votes)

12% George Kirby (13 votes)

0% Bryce Miller (1 vote)

0% Bryan Woo (0 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the biggest surprise (in a good way) of 2024? Mitch Garver

Mitch Haniger

Austin Voth

Collin Snider

Trent Thornton

Luke Raley

Taylor Trammell

Samad Taylor

Dominic Canzone

Josh Rojas

Luis Urías

Other, share in comments! vote view results 3% Mitch Garver (4 votes)

20% Mitch Haniger (22 votes)

0% Austin Voth (1 vote)

0% Collin Snider (1 vote)

1% Trent Thornton (2 votes)

0% Luke Raley (1 vote)

0% Taylor Trammell (1 vote)

5% Samad Taylor (6 votes)

46% Dominic Canzone (50 votes)

7% Josh Rojas (8 votes)

7% Luis Urías (8 votes)

2% Other, share in comments! (3 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Mitch has a more productive season at the plate? Mitch Garver

Mitch Haniger vote view results 58% Mitch Garver (62 votes)

41% Mitch Haniger (44 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many times will Ty France be hit by a pitch in 2024 Fewer than 10

11-15

16-20

21-25

26-30

31-35

36-40

more than 41?!? vote view results 2% Fewer than 10 (3 votes)

16% 11-15 (17 votes)

18% 16-20 (20 votes)

25% 21-25 (27 votes)

18% 26-30 (20 votes)

9% 31-35 (10 votes)

2% 36-40 (3 votes)

5% more than 41?!? (6 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the AL West in 2024? Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Oakland(?) Athletics vote view results 70% Seattle Mariners (75 votes)

16% Houston Astros (18 votes)

9% Texas Rangers (10 votes)

0% The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (0 votes)

3% Oakland(?) Athletics (4 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will lead the team in home runs in 2024? Ty France

Cal Raleigh

Julio Rodríguez

Mitch Garver

Jorge Polanco

Mitch Haniger

J.P. Crawford

Other, discuss in comments! vote view results 0% Ty France (1 vote)

25% Cal Raleigh (27 votes)

52% Julio Rodríguez (55 votes)

8% Mitch Garver (9 votes)

3% Jorge Polanco (4 votes)

7% Mitch Haniger (8 votes)

0% J.P. Crawford (1 vote)

0% Other, discuss in comments! (0 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Okay, that’s all for this week. Next week we will be overreacting to sample size of one game and I simply cannot wait. Give me that old time baseball feeling, please! Have a great weekend, folks!