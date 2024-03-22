 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FanPost Friday: 2024 Seattle Mariners preseason polls

Time to take the LL hive mind temperature on the 2024 squad!

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Seattle Mariners v. Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. By this time next week, the Seattle Mariners will have played one (1) real regular season baseball game. It’s really happening!

For those of us who mark time by baseball seasons, this is a special time of year. It can mean a lot of things, like making it through another winter. Or like celebrating the birth of something new in your life. Or it’s just the return of your favorite pastime, hobby, and thing to yell about on the internet. But! Before the regular season consumes us all, we simply must pause for some preseason polls.

Let’s get to prognosticating!

Poll

Who will be the most valuable Mariners position player in 2024?

view results
  • 0%
    Ty France
    (0 votes)
  • 82%
    Julio Rodríguez
    (89 votes)
  • 4%
    Cal Raleigh
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Mitch Garver
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    J.P. Crawford
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Sam Haggerty
    (1 vote)
  • 6%
    Jorge Polanco
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Luke Raley
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Josh Rojas
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Samad Taylor
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Luis Urías
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dominic Canzone
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mitch Haniger
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dylan Moore
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Taylor Tramell
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will be the most valuable Mariners starting pitcher in 2024?

view results
  • 18%
    Logan Gilbert
    (20 votes)
  • 17%
    Luis Castillo
    (19 votes)
  • 62%
    George Kirby
    (68 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryce Miller
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bryan Woo
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will be the most valuable Mariners reliever in 2024?

view results
  • 70%
    Andrés Muñoz
    (75 votes)
  • 14%
    Matt Brash
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    Eduard Bazardo
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cody Bolton
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Gregory Santos
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Tayler Saucedo
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Collin Snider
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Gabe Speier
    (3 votes)
  • 5%
    Ryne Stanek
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    Trent Thornton
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Austin Voth
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will pitch the most innings in 2024?

view results
  • 41%
    Logan Gilbert
    (44 votes)
  • 45%
    Luis Castillo
    (49 votes)
  • 12%
    George Kirby
    (13 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryce Miller
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bryan Woo
    (0 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will be the biggest surprise (in a good way) of 2024?

view results
  • 3%
    Mitch Garver
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Mitch Haniger
    (22 votes)
  • 0%
    Austin Voth
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Collin Snider
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Trent Thornton
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Luke Raley
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Taylor Trammell
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    Samad Taylor
    (6 votes)
  • 46%
    Dominic Canzone
    (50 votes)
  • 7%
    Josh Rojas
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    Luis Urías
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Other, share in comments!
    (3 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now
MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
return of the mitch mash
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

Which Mitch has a more productive season at the plate?

view results
  • 58%
    Mitch Garver
    (62 votes)
  • 41%
    Mitch Haniger
    (44 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many times will Ty France be hit by a pitch in 2024

view results
  • 2%
    Fewer than 10
    (3 votes)
  • 16%
    11-15
    (17 votes)
  • 18%
    16-20
    (20 votes)
  • 25%
    21-25
    (27 votes)
  • 18%
    26-30
    (20 votes)
  • 9%
    31-35
    (10 votes)
  • 2%
    36-40
    (3 votes)
  • 5%
    more than 41?!?
    (6 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win the AL West in 2024?

view results
  • 70%
    Seattle Mariners
    (75 votes)
  • 16%
    Houston Astros
    (18 votes)
  • 9%
    Texas Rangers
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Oakland(?) Athletics
    (4 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

Who will lead the team in home runs in 2024?

view results
  • 0%
    Ty France
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    Cal Raleigh
    (27 votes)
  • 52%
    Julio Rodríguez
    (55 votes)
  • 8%
    Mitch Garver
    (9 votes)
  • 3%
    Jorge Polanco
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Mitch Haniger
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    J.P. Crawford
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other, discuss in comments!
    (0 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Okay, that’s all for this week. Next week we will be overreacting to sample size of one game and I simply cannot wait. Give me that old time baseball feeling, please! Have a great weekend, folks!

