FanPost Friday: 2024 Seattle Mariners preseason polls

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. By this time next week, the Seattle Mariners will have played one (1) real regular season baseball game. It’s really happening!
For those of us who mark time by baseball seasons, this is a special time of year. It can mean a lot of things, like making it through another winter. Or like celebrating the birth of something new in your life. Or it’s just the return of your favorite pastime, hobby, and thing to yell about on the internet. But! Before the regular season consumes us all, we simply must pause for some preseason polls.
Let’s get to prognosticating!
Poll
Who will be the most valuable Mariners position player in 2024?
-
0%
Ty France
-
82%
Julio Rodríguez
-
4%
Cal Raleigh
-
1%
Mitch Garver
-
3%
J.P. Crawford
-
0%
Sam Haggerty
-
6%
Jorge Polanco
-
0%
Luke Raley
-
0%
Josh Rojas
-
0%
Samad Taylor
-
0%
Luis Urías
-
0%
Dominic Canzone
-
0%
Mitch Haniger
-
0%
Dylan Moore
-
0%
Taylor Tramell
-
0%
Other
Poll
Who will be the most valuable Mariners starting pitcher in 2024?
-
18%
Logan Gilbert
-
17%
Luis Castillo
-
62%
George Kirby
-
0%
Bryce Miller
-
0%
Bryan Woo
-
0%
Other
Poll
Who will be the most valuable Mariners reliever in 2024?
-
70%
Andrés Muñoz
-
14%
Matt Brash
-
0%
Eduard Bazardo
-
0%
Cody Bolton
-
2%
Gregory Santos
-
2%
Tayler Saucedo
-
0%
Collin Snider
-
2%
Gabe Speier
-
5%
Ryne Stanek
-
0%
Trent Thornton
-
0%
Austin Voth
-
0%
Other
Poll
Who will pitch the most innings in 2024?
-
41%
Logan Gilbert
-
45%
Luis Castillo
-
12%
George Kirby
-
0%
Bryce Miller
-
0%
Bryan Woo
Poll
Who will be the biggest surprise (in a good way) of 2024?
-
3%
Mitch Garver
-
20%
Mitch Haniger
-
0%
Austin Voth
-
0%
Collin Snider
-
1%
Trent Thornton
-
0%
Luke Raley
-
0%
Taylor Trammell
-
5%
Samad Taylor
-
46%
Dominic Canzone
-
7%
Josh Rojas
-
7%
Luis Urías
-
2%
Other, share in comments!
Poll
Which Mitch has a more productive season at the plate?
-
58%
Mitch Garver
-
41%
Mitch Haniger
Poll
How many times will Ty France be hit by a pitch in 2024
-
2%
Fewer than 10
-
16%
11-15
-
18%
16-20
-
25%
21-25
-
18%
26-30
-
9%
31-35
-
2%
36-40
-
5%
more than 41?!?
Poll
Who will win the AL West in 2024?
-
70%
Seattle Mariners
-
16%
Houston Astros
-
9%
Texas Rangers
-
0%
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
-
3%
Oakland(?) Athletics
Poll
Who will lead the team in home runs in 2024?
-
0%
Ty France
-
25%
Cal Raleigh
-
52%
Julio Rodríguez
-
8%
Mitch Garver
-
3%
Jorge Polanco
-
7%
Mitch Haniger
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
0%
Other, discuss in comments!
Okay, that’s all for this week. Next week we will be overreacting to sample size of one game and I simply cannot wait. Give me that old time baseball feeling, please! Have a great weekend, folks!
