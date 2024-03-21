Mariners Spring Training Game #26, 3/21/24, CIN @ SEA: Open Game Thread

As spring training draws to a close, the Mariners will play their first night game of the spring. What ever happened to that year they said they were going to do a bunch of night games to get players ready for the season? That sure went away quickly. Arizona nights are cold. That should be good practice for tonight’s lineup, which looks to be very close to the one that will take the field in Seattle in just one week:

The Mariners will again be starting a depth arm, with lefty Jhonathan Díaz getting the start. Tayler Saucedo and Trent Thornton are scheduled to follow him, along with bullpen hopeful Collin Snider. 2023 draftee Ty Cummings is also slated to make an appearance.

Roster moves:

The Mariners announced today they have reassigned RHP Casey Lawrence to minor-league camp, and optioned reliever Carlos Vargas to Triple-A. Vargas, acquired as part of the Eugenio Suárez trade, struggled with his command but did make strides in locating his off-speed pitches; he still needs to find a way to locate his high-velocity offerings consistently.

Game time: 6:40 PT

TV: No

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle Sports