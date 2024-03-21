Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/24: Shohei Ohtani, Tony Clark, and Jazz Chisholm, Jr.

Hello friends! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners never stop adding to the reliever pile.
The Mariners have acquired pitcher Jason Ruffcorn from the Phillies for cash, per his MiLB profile. The 25-year-old was an eighth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2021 and made 44 appearances (all in relief) for High-A Jersey Shore last season. https://t.co/gyqo70BnMv pic.twitter.com/GOW9JIkTFe— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) March 20, 2024
- The Spring Breakout Game is back! And so are the Mariners Spring Training Webcasts!
We’re excited to announce a pair of Spring Training Webcasts this weekend, including our #SpringBreakout game:— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2024
Friday: vs. Brewers (1:10 p.m.)
Saturday: #SpringBreakout vs. Padres (1:10 p.m.)
Tune in live on https://t.co/6DJqubpp1u. pic.twitter.com/fW8wRRFY7o
Around the league...
- An unlikely scandal swirls around Shohei Ohtani’s inner circle — with Ohtani firing his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara over reportedly “stealing” $4.5 million in wire transfers from Ohtani’s account to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debts. It is unknown whether the money was truly stolen or whether Ohtani quietly transferred the money knowingly to cover his colleague’s financial woes.
- As a power struggle surges throughout the MLBPA, Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic report that things could end with a vote to remove Tony Clark from leadership. ($)
- During a recent podcast interview, Marlins star Jazz Chisholm, Jr. aired dirty laundry regarding specific teammates he played with during his first three years with the Fish, which he referred to as the “worst three years.”
- Reds infield prospect Edwin Arroyo — who was dealt to Cincy from the Mariners in the 2022 Luis Castillo trade — will miss the 2024 season while he recovers from labrum surgery.
- Meanwhile, Cincy’s starting second baseman Matt McLain is currently getting tested for a shoulder injury, which may ultimately require surgery.
- After missing out on Blake Snell, the Astros are reportedly not actively pursuing starting pitching upgrades with the regular season just a week away.
Anders’ picks...
- Hearing Scott Hanson’s voice in the summer time will sure be strange...but this is great!
This is awesome: NBC Sports is planning an NFL RedZone-style whiparound show for the Paris Olympics, which will guide viewers to the best and most exciting live moments during the Summer Games.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2024
It will be called the "Gold Zone"
The host to open each day ... Scott Hanson. pic.twitter.com/Ar69zr5rrB
Loading comments...