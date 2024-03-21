 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/24: Shohei Ohtani, Tony Clark, and Jazz Chisholm, Jr.

Drama has found Shohei Ohtani, no matter how much he probably doesn’t want it.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello friends! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners never stop adding to the reliever pile.
  • The Spring Breakout Game is back! And so are the Mariners Spring Training Webcasts!

Around the league...

  • An unlikely scandal swirls around Shohei Ohtani’s inner circle — with Ohtani firing his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara over reportedly “stealing” $4.5 million in wire transfers from Ohtani’s account to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debts. It is unknown whether the money was truly stolen or whether Ohtani quietly transferred the money knowingly to cover his colleague’s financial woes.
  • As a power struggle surges throughout the MLBPA, Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic report that things could end with a vote to remove Tony Clark from leadership. ($)
  • During a recent podcast interview, Marlins star Jazz Chisholm, Jr. aired dirty laundry regarding specific teammates he played with during his first three years with the Fish, which he referred to as the “worst three years.”
  • Reds infield prospect Edwin Arroyo — who was dealt to Cincy from the Mariners in the 2022 Luis Castillo trade — will miss the 2024 season while he recovers from labrum surgery.
  • Meanwhile, Cincy’s starting second baseman Matt McLain is currently getting tested for a shoulder injury, which may ultimately require surgery.
  • After missing out on Blake Snell, the Astros are reportedly not actively pursuing starting pitching upgrades with the regular season just a week away.

Anders’ picks...

  • Hearing Scott Hanson’s voice in the summer time will sure be strange...but this is great!

