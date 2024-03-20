Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/20/24: Teoscar Hernandez, Bruce Meyer, and Jose Urquidy

Good morning everybody! By the time you are reading this, we will be one game into the 2024 MLB season! More importantly, we’re just over a week away from Mariners Opening Day. With all of that in mind, here’s what you need to know as you get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus dove into the unique 2023 season for Teoscar Hernandez, who saw 868 sliders over the course of the year. ($)
Around the league...
- In a surprising move, the MLBPA players have called for the removal of Deputy Director Bruce Meyer over frustrations for the slow market for free agents this offseason.
- Though they lost out on the Blake Snell sweepstakes, the Yankees remain engaged in the starting pitching market, and might be a prime candidate for Jordan Montgomery.
- Jose Urquidy’s MRI on his forearm came back clean and he will resume throwing in 10-15 days.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs dives into the Marlins starting rotation, which has just about as much talent on the injured list as the Rangers do.
Anders’ picks...
- Oh I am IN, baby.
In an age of light, a darkness rises.— The Acolyte (@OfficialAcolyte) March 19, 2024
On June 4, don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TTjJr3GcYb
