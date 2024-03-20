 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/20/24: Teoscar Hernandez, Bruce Meyer, and Jose Urquidy

The 2024 MLB season is underway!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Team Korea v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

Good morning everybody! By the time you are reading this, we will be one game into the 2024 MLB season! More importantly, we’re just over a week away from Mariners Opening Day. With all of that in mind, here’s what you need to know as you get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus dove into the unique 2023 season for Teoscar Hernandez, who saw 868 sliders over the course of the year. ($)

Around the league...

  • In a surprising move, the MLBPA players have called for the removal of Deputy Director Bruce Meyer over frustrations for the slow market for free agents this offseason.
  • Though they lost out on the Blake Snell sweepstakes, the Yankees remain engaged in the starting pitching market, and might be a prime candidate for Jordan Montgomery.
  • Jose Urquidy’s MRI on his forearm came back clean and he will resume throwing in 10-15 days.
  • Michael Baumann at Fangraphs dives into the Marlins starting rotation, which has just about as much talent on the injured list as the Rangers do.

Anders’ picks...

  • Oh I am IN, baby.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...