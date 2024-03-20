A Mariners FanFest is back, and it really matters

Baseball can save your life.

Well, at least, I think it saved mine. In late spring in 1995 my mother moved my sibling and I back to the Seattle area after a four year layover in southeast Idaho; I was a wee kid of eight. The reasons for coming back were many, but chief among them was that we were escaping years of abuse.

I already had an interest in baseball, knew about the Mariners as much as any kid tends to know about a team at those ages. But it wasn’t an intimate knowledge and one mostly passed down by my grandparents who would visit us while were in Idaho. It was those same grandparents who took us in that spring. And it was them again who introduced me to the wonders of Dave Niehaus and getting to watch Seattle Mariners baseball. On television of course, and, on rare occasions, at the Kingdome.

I took to baseball like a fish to water. My mother was a career waitress, so I never had an allowance of any sort of regularity or substantial amount, but handfuls of quarters here and there was more than enough for me to begin my obsessive collection: baseball cards. I read every stat on the back of every card, tried remembering every team and what year each player played for them, at least for the best players. I had a glove (found used at Goodwill), I had a ball, I had a bat. And I would swing along with the players on TV. I gobbled up all of the baseball media I could find. Field of Dreams and Major League were of course staples, but I was much more the age for The Sandlot and Rookie of the Year. And I don’t think I need to tell anyone here how huge the 1995 Mariners were?

From 1994 until 2001, the Mariners ran a Jay Buhner Buzz Cut Day promotion eight different years, skipping the year 2000. The event helped raise money for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation through donations. The centerpiece of the promotion was giving free tickets to anyone willing to get a buzz cut, with the lucky few getting one from Jay Buhner himself. Over the course of the event, tens of thousands of people took part. My sister and I were no exception, going three years in a row from 1995-1997. It was a haircut that came with ridicule from some classmates, but even the ones that loved the Mariners didn’t get it; most of them could afford to go to games often. I only went to two total games between ‘96 and ‘97, and only because they were free because of this promotion.

On February 22nd, 2024, the Seattle Mariners made a post on Instagram announcing an event, Opening Week Warm-Up, to take place on this Sunday, March 24th at T-Mobile Park. The event is free for anyone 14 and under, and $10 a ticket for everyone else. There are going to be player meet and greets, a clubhouse tour, and running the bases. A perhaps long overdue, but warmly welcome return as a replacement for the seemingly-defunct FanFest.

After we moved back to the Seattle area that spring of ‘95, we remained in the King County area the rest of my youth. Things were far from stable, though. At times I lived with my aunt, at times we lived with mi tía, sometimes our own place, and, of course, my grandparents. Sometimes I lived with my mom, sometimes not. It was anything but stable, and I wish I could tell you it got better than it had been in Idaho. In some ways, it had, in some ways, it got much worse. Changing homes, changing schools, and being “both adults and kids generally avoid making eye contact with you” poor, made for a very lonely childhood for me. I had very few escapes. Video games, books, music, computers, and baseball. Four out of five of those were almost always done in a room alone. Baseball provided me the one avenue for community. The one chance to be a part of something bigger.

Even when I watched or listened to the games from home, I knew I was a part of something. I could hear the roar uplifting Niehaus’ narration, and I was a part of that roar. When the crowd was on their feet jumping during The Double, I was on my feet with them. The rare occasion I got to go to a game? Nobody cared or knew that I was poor. That I was abused or lonely. Nobody knew, and I could let go. The stadium provided me two things I seldom had otherwise: peace, and joy. That is the beauty of the ebb and flow of baseball. The same person can be relaxing, in almost a meditative state, looking out at the scoreboard, sipping their drink. Zen. A moment later: electricity, joy. But that electricity didn’t belong to one person, I could feel it all around and connecting me to everyone in a way I simply have never felt elsewhere, and maybe never will.

Baseball matters. Community matters. It doesn’t have to be a part of what you personally take from the game, but for at least some it is, and to them it could mean everything. Even as I’ve reached well into adulthood and gone through many struggles along the way, one of my rocks has been the community around baseball. It may sound hyperbolic, but believe me when I tell you, baseball and the community around it saved my life. Time, and time again.

And, baseball should be for everyone. That is why a FanFest Opening Week Warm-Up event coming back really, really matters. There is nothing wrong with the Mariners upgrading the box suites, but affordable and accessible events are much more important. For some kids out there, it could be everything. It may even change, or save, their life.