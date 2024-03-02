Hancock rocks, relievers nonachievers as Mariners fall to A’s 12-8

The last time we saw Emerson Hancock on the mound was August 20, when he pitched the third of his fill-in starts while Bryan Woo got some time off (in the form of a quick trip to the Injured List). After that, Hancock went on the IL, but 2023 was an important season for the young man. The Mariners’ only top-10 draft pick of the Dipoto era had struggled to pop in the minors. He couldn’t seem to translate his big stuff into whiffs against professional competition. But thanks to some painstaking work with Seattle’s pitching development staff, he leaned into his slider and changeup and started getting more weak contact. It was enough to get the cup of coffee last summer, and he’s hoping to see more time at the MLB level this year. He’s well positioned to do so if he can stay healthy since he appears to be first in line should any member of the rotation go down.

So it was very encouraging to see him cruise through his two innings against the A’s this afternoon, or listen, anyway, since this was radio-only. He retired all six batters he faced, with three strikeouts. Most encouragingly, all of those strikeouts were of the swinging variety, his big weakness in his career so far. That nice outing earns him today’s Sun Hat Award for a notable individual contribution to a game, his first.

You might think it’s no big deal to mow down the A’s in a Spring Training game, but boy, do not tell that to the Mariners’ bullpen. Trent Thornton was first up, and he walked a batter and surrendered a home run. We’ve talked about Thornton’s splits against lefties and the tater was indeed the work of southpaw Kyle McCann. Thornton’s pitch count got so high that a minor-leaguer had to come in and end the inning. That happened again in the fourth after Auston Voth also gave up a couple runs and a couple other apparently hard-hit balls. Late signee Trevor Kelley loaded the bases and then hit a batter. All three of the runners he left on base would come around to score after Kelley was lifted for another JIC. The lone bright spot was Tayler Saucedo, who went 1-2-3 with a strikeout.

On offense, Julio made his Cactus League debut. Though he went scoreless in his two ABs but with some hard contact, it’s great to see him get into a game. Elsewhere, Dylan Moore worked a nice walk. And Cade Marlowe laid down an apparently beautiful bunt after having made a nice play in center earlier in the game. The Mariners scored when they put together a little rally in the fourth, the highlight of which was a Mitch Haniger first-pitch double off the wall.

The other big rally came in the eighth when Brian Anderson got a two-out, bases-clearing double. Anderson also had a nice play on defense. I’m skeptical he’ll actually end up making the roster, even with Luis Urias doubtful for Opening Day, seeing as it’ll cost the M’s $2 million. But in limited time, he’s making that a hard choice for the front office.

The other big story of the day is the first cuts of the spring: righties Cory Abbott, Heath Hembree, Jimmy Joyce, Sean Poppen, Travis Kuhn were sent to minor-league camp. As was lefty and Dominate the Zone Competition winner Holden Laws and infielder Rangel Ravelo.

I’m just going to end this recap abruptly, something I wish would have happened in this three-plus hour slog.