Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/2/24: Colt Emerson, George Kirby, and Matt Chapman

Hello everyone! As we begin the weekend, let’s check out the latest in baseball news.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners 2023 first round draft pick Colt Emerson arrived to camp stronger than he was last year, which the team hopes will lead to even more power from the young infielder in his first full professional season.
- In case you missed it, we got some very good news on Matt Brash.
Mariners announced Matt Brash has medial elbow inflammation and can start playing catch on Tuesday. Brash visited Dr. Keith Meister, who opted not to have a surgical procedure.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 1, 2024
- George Kirby and Cal Raleigh spoke with the Pitching Ninja about George’s knuckleball.
George Kirby and his Knuckleball.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 1, 2024
With guest appearances from Cal Raleigh & Logan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/z7fQAsek0H
- Here’s Ty France on the topic everyone is talking about...
Sat down with Ty France today and he told us how he plans to not get hit as much this year and what he makes of the possibility of playing some third base. I LOVE this answer. pic.twitter.com/IxBm3Akqk3— Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) March 1, 2024
Around the league...
- The other major Scott Boras position player free agent is officially off the board, with Matt Chapman agreeing to a three-year deal with the Giants that includes opt-outs after each of the first two years.
- Jordan Shusterman at Yahoo! Sports wrote up four players who are poised to take a step forward in 2024, a list that includes Bryce Miller.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs argues against the implementation of a signing deadline for free agency.
- Tim Kirkjian at ESPN profiled Stephen Vogt and his journey to becoming a big league skipper.
Loading comments...