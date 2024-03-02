 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/2/24: Colt Emerson, George Kirby, and Matt Chapman

Sorry to the Matt Chapman truthers.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! As we begin the weekend, let’s check out the latest in baseball news.

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners 2023 first round draft pick Colt Emerson arrived to camp stronger than he was last year, which the team hopes will lead to even more power from the young infielder in his first full professional season.
  • In case you missed it, we got some very good news on Matt Brash.
  • George Kirby and Cal Raleigh spoke with the Pitching Ninja about George’s knuckleball.
  • Here’s Ty France on the topic everyone is talking about...

Around the league...

