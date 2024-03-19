Mariners hit jackpot with seven-run inning, cruise to 12-3 victory over Rockies

With plenty of firepower from the bats and effective, efficient pitching from the arms, today’s 12-3 romp over the Rockies would have been a treat to have on the broadcast. Alas, we were stuck with radio only, but there was still plenty of fun to be had.

The Mariners were turned away in the first inning despite having Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco on the corners with one out, as Mitches Garver and Haniger grounded out and struck out, respectively. The Rockies took the lead in the second off of Tommy Milone Casey Lawrence, with a base hit from Coco Montes bringing home Elehuris Montero, who led off the frame with a double. Colorado threatened a bit more with a base hit from Aaron Schunk sending Montes to second, but the veteran righty bounced back with a strikeout of Willie MacIver. If you don’t recognize any of these names, with the possible exception of Montero thanks to his inclusion in the Nolan Arenado trade, I don’t blame you. With a split squad day on the table for the Rockies, they did not send their best to Peoria.

That lead I was talking about just a few inches above? It didn’t last long for the Rockies.

*deep breath*

Dominic Canzone opened the bottom of the second with a walk off of lefty Austin Gomber, promptly stealing second and moving to third on a Ty France base hit. Luis Urías followed with a ground-rule double to left to tie, Seby Zavala brought home France with a sac fly to snatch back the lead, Dylan Moore notched his second hit of the day with a base hit to center to score Urías, Juliooooooo snuck a ground ball past the shortstop - stealing second to put both runners in scoring position - and after a pitching change to give Gomber a breather, Polanco struck again with another knock, scoring both DMo and Julio.

Jorge Polanco, but this time from the right side. pic.twitter.com/sXjUjlKuWF — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 19, 2024

Phew! That was a mouthful for five runs crossing the plate. The M’s weren’t quite done with scoring yet, though. After Garver made the second out of the inning with a flyout. Haniger stepped in the box, and continued his scorching spring, bashing his fourth homer of the Cactus League slate and bringing the M’s to a lucky seven runs scored, ensuring a true bat-around in the process.

Mitch Haniger's team-leading fourth homer of Spring Training for the Mariners... pic.twitter.com/n3UP939cEU — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 19, 2024

Canzone finally ended the frame with a pop-up, but from then on, the M’s were in complete cruise control. Colorado did get a run across in the third thanks to a Nolan Jones double, but Moore grabbed it right back - and tossed a couple extra in - with this towering fly shot just a half-inning later.

Dylan Moore, three-run homer. He's quietly having a very productive spring. pic.twitter.com/lnJ3hzyaOB — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 19, 2024

With all the starters getting their requisite three plate appearances - with the exception of Zavala, who got four today - after four innings, the subs quickly filled in, and they wanted in on the fun, too. Leading off the fifth, Zavala reached on a base hit to left, Ryan Bliss doubled him to third, 2023 draftee - and likely Everett AquaSock to start the year - Bill Knight scored Zavala with a sac fly, and Samad Taylor brought home the speedy Bliss with a single to right field to make it an even dozen. When both the starters and the fill-ins produce? That makes for some damn fine spring training baseball. Oh, and the septet of Lawrence, Cody Bolton, Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier, Austin Voth, Carlos Vargas, and Luis Curvelo? No walks from any of them, and they combined for eleven strikeouts. Not too shabby.

There’s no Mariners game tomorrow - though if you want to get up at the crack of dawn to see the Dodgers and Padres kick off the regular season in Korea, I won’t stop you - but Thursday will see them face off against the Reds in Peoria. Plus, Thursday will mark exactly one week before the rest of the league’s Opening Day. We’re getting ever closer, folks.