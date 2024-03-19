Mariners Spring Training Game #25, 3/19/24, COL @ SEA: Open Game Thread

As they did yesterday, the Mariners are opting to skip Bryan Woo’s start and go with another bullpen day today at home against the Rockies. The lineup will feature mostly regulars, however:

Here's how we line up against the Rockies today. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/kpzmVAxQvH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the Rockies are playing a split squad day and will not be sending many regulars to Peoria.

Game time: 1:05 PT

TV: No

Radio: 710 ESPN (live)