Mariners Spring Training Game #25, 3/19/24, COL @ SEA: Open Game Thread

Opening Day draws nearer as the Mariners take on the Rockies

By Kate Preusser
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As they did yesterday, the Mariners are opting to skip Bryan Woo’s start and go with another bullpen day today at home against the Rockies. The lineup will feature mostly regulars, however:

Meanwhile, the Rockies are playing a split squad day and will not be sending many regulars to Peoria.

Game time: 1:05 PT

TV: No

Radio: 710 ESPN (live)

