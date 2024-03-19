AL West Preview: The Lineups

Spring training has almost come to a close and the regular season is about a week away. With rosters nearly set and the offseason in the rearview mirror, it’s time to assess the Mariners’ competition in the AL West. Like the last few years, we’re going to compare the three major player groups on each team to each other: the lineups, the starting rotations, and the bullpens. It was a pretty quiet offseason for these four division rivals, but there are still some interesting storylines to read up on before the season starts.

Los Angeles Angels

Angels Projected Lineup Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR 1 Luis Rengifo 27 2B S 546 102 -1.7 2.0 2 Nolan Schanuel 22 1B L 525 118 -1.0 1.8 3 Mike Trout 32 CF R 630 135 -2.4 4.3 4 Anthony Rendon 34 3B R 560 114 -3.8 2.4 5 Taylor Ward 30 LF R 508 118 -0.9 2.4 6 Brandon Drury 31 DH R 581 98 -1.6 0.9 7 Mickey Moniak 26 RF L 469 85 -1.3 0.2 8 Logan O'Hoppe 24 C R 496 119 -14.0 2.1 9 Zach Neto 23 SS R 609 105 -1.1 3.0 BN Aaron Hicks 34 OF S 476 95 -2.1 0.5 BN Jo Adell 25 OF R 287 93 -0.5 0.3 BN Matt Thaiss 29 C/1B L 174 88 -2.9 0.3 BN Michael Stefanic 28 Util R 77 101 0.0 0.3

All the familiar faces are back in Anaheim this year with one massive exception. After allowing Shohei Ohtani to walk in free agency this offseason, the Angels refused to add any support for their lineup; their biggest acquisition on this side of the roster was bringing in Aaron Hicks to be their fourth outfielder. Choosing to run everything back this year without the best player in a generation and after nearly a decade of futility is a particularly sad brand of surrender, even for the Angels.

Sure, Mike Trout will still be patrolling center field, only he’s a diminished version of the surefire Hall-of-Famer that he was earlier in his career. A litany of injuries have sapped his durability — he’s surpassed 100 games played just once in the past four seasons — and his once dreaded bat is now merely great instead of otherworldly. Last year, in just 82 games, his wRC+ fell to 134, his lowest mark in a season since his rookie year. And with Ohtani out of the picture, the load to carry this lineup falls squarely on Trout’s shoulders again.

He’ll have some support from a cadre of veterans including Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Brandon Drury, and Luis Rengifo. Rendon made headlines back in February when he alluded to the idea that baseball wasn’t his top priority. Treating the game like a job isn’t the problem some want to make it out to be, but these comments also came from a guy who has only played in 200 games for the Angels since signing a massive seven-year deal back in 2020. Ward enjoyed a short-lived breakout a few years ago but his follow up season was cut short after he was hit in the face by a fastball last summer. Drury and Rengifo provide a ton of flexibility with their ability to play multiple positions around the infield and both have shown some improvements with the bat in recent seasons.

One of the reasons why the Angels are in such a bad place organizationally is because they’ve spent nearly all of their recent draft capital on trying to find MLB-ready college players to supplement their big league roster as quickly as possible. That strategy helped them graduate Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel, their two most recent first-round picks, but it also left their farm system without much depth and completely devoid of top-end talent. For their part, Neto and Schanuel both look like they’ll end up being perfectly useful major leaguers, though they won’t be confused for first-division starters anytime soon. Logan O’Hoppe probably has the highest ceiling among the youngsters filling the Angels lineup. He was acquired in 2022 from the Phillies and enjoyed a promising rookie season last year despite dealing with some injury issues. He’s the rare catching prospect whose offensive skills far outpace his defense but that’s allowed him to climb the minor league ladder fairly quickly.

This year will be the final opportunity for Jo Adell to show that he can stick in the big leagues. A first round draft pick, he was once the Angels top prospect, but massive contact issues have prevented him from making the leap into the majors. He’s currently out of minor league options and slated to form the short side of an outfield platoon with Mickey Moniak. Another former first rounder, Moniak looked like he had figured everything out last year. But looking at his peripherals — a .397 BABIP and a 35% strikeout rate — certainly makes it seem like his success was merely a flash in the pan. He’ll have another opportunity to prove it this year.

Trout is once again the centerpiece of the Angels lineup and I’m not entirely sure that’s a good thing. This team is in the middle of a weird transition and a long and arduous rebuilding cycle looms on the horizon. Until they fully commit to tearing everything down, they’ll be stuck in this middle ground where they have some decent pieces but are well short of truly competing in a stacked American League playoff picture. —JM

Houston Astros

Astros Projected Lineup Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR 1 Jose Altuve 34 2B R 637 127 -4.1 3.9 2 Yordan Alvarez 27 DH L 609 168 0.0 5.6 3 Alex Bregman 30 3B R 679 129 -0.1 4.7 4 Kyle Tucker 27 RF L 679 138 0.5 4.9 5 José Abreu 37 1B R 616 108 -1.7 1.2 6 Yainer Diaz 25 C R 441 111 -3.9 2.1 7 Chas McCormick 29 LF R 532 110 4.3 2.4 8 Jeremy Peña 26 SS R 637 97 0.1 2.6 9 Jake Meyers 28 CF R 399 93 3.0 1.5 BN Mauricio Dubon 29 Util R 315 91 -1.2 0.6 BN Victor Caratini 30 C/1B S 257 90 2.6 1.2 BN Jon Singleton 32 1B L 210 99 0.0 0.2 BN Corey Julks 28 OF R 56 93 -0.1 0.0

There are some things that are supposedly too big to fail: Enron, capitalism, the British Empire, me in my tallest heels when faced with a cobblestone street. And now, maybe, the perpetually AL West-dominant Astros. After a quiet off-season in Houston, the Astros lineup will look very similar to what they ran out last year. The most notable change is swapping plus defensive catcher and veteran stalwart Martin Maldonado for the harder-hitting Yainer Diaz, meaning the frothing hordes of Astros fans incensed with erstwhile manager Dusty Baker for starting Maldonado over Diaz are finally going to get what they want: a more consistent offensive threat from the catching position.

The rest of the infield remains unchanged, if slightly older themselves, with the young man in the group the 26-year-old Jeremy Peña looking to rebuild on a sophomore slump of a season; he’s reportedly trying out a new, less noisy swing this spring to find his power stroke again. Meanwhile, infield-mate Jose Altuve signed a new contract this off-season and is now locked down for what is realistically the rest of his career, indicating he will retire as an Astro before and join the club of players who spent their entire career with one team. Potentially not retiring as an Astro: Alex Bregman, who at age 30 will be playing for a new contract, either with Houston or elsewhere. Jose Abreu will return at first, almost assuredly better than his injury-inflected career-worst wRC+ of 86 last year, but playing in his age-37 season, he’ll still be in a footrace with Father Time.

In the outfield, again the grouping is fairly static. Kyle Tucker is about as exciting as the interior decoration at your dentist’s office but continues to provide above-average defense and All-Star caliber hitting; he has two years left of team control before he’ll also be hitting the free agent market, unless the two sides can reach a deal. In the other corner, Chas McCormick quietly had a nearly 4-win season last year, as his loft-oriented swing and ability to barrel the ball helped him to his first 20+ home run season. The Astros continue to lack a true center field threat on both sides of the ball, with Jake Meyers currently slotted into the role; he apparently has a new setup at the plate, which the Astros are hoping will unlock an ability to hit to all fields.

Of course, the Astros biggest threat at the plate will be spending most of hjs time at designated hitter. Last year was the third season in a row where Yordan Alvarez dealt with some sort of injury, limiting him to just 114 games. Keeping him healthy (and hopefully off the outfield grass) will be key to Houston’s quest to defend their division crown. —KP

Oakland Athletics

A’s Projected Lineup Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR 1 Ryan Noda 28 1B L 539 106 0.8 1.2 2 Zack Gelof 24 2B R 602 100 0.5 2.4 3 Brent Rooker 29 DH R 553 114 -0.3 1.6 4 Seth Brown 31 RF L 504 103 -0.6 1.1 5 J.D. Davis 31 3B R 546 109 -1.6 2.2 6 JJ Bleday 26 CF L 504 99 -6.8 0.9 7 Shea Langeliers 26 C R 417 96 -6.3 1.2 8 Esteury Ruiz 25 LF R 518 95 -2.1 1.3 9 Nick Allen 25 SS R 378 81 2.8 1.1 BN Lawrence Butler 23 OF L 371 87 -0.4 0.3 BN Miguel Andujar 29 Util R 336 102 -0.1 0.6 BN Abraham Toro 27 Util S 161 99 -0.4 0.5 BN Carlos Pérez 33 C R 58 88 -0.9 0.1

Too much of the A’s Disaster Discourse is dominated by the business side of things: the payroll, the relocation, the stadium saga(s). Those subjects are all worthy of attention, and they also help to explain why the A’s are bad. But there’s another proximate cause that ends up escaping attention. People tend to ignore that the A’s are bad not just because of bad ownership but also because of massive errors by the front office. The Billy Beane era A’s have succeeded based on recurring cycles where they build a cheap core, and then, before those players enter their more expensive arb years (and thus are still net assets), the team trades them for prospects that will make up the next core. After a couple fallow years while the prospects develop and high draft picks are accumulated, it’s off to the races again. For example, the most recent good A’s core included Sean Manaea, who they got for Ben Zobrist, Frankie Montas, who they got for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick, and Liam Hendricks, who they got for Jesse Chavez.

But after several successful cycles of this, the A’s absolutely blew it in just about every deal they made when tearing down the 2018-2021 squad. Despite trading away Manaea, Montas, Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Murphy, and more, the A’s have essentially nothing to show for it entering year three of the new fallow period. The 2023 squad only had a single qualified hitter: the 137-game-playing, terminally online Brent Rooker. Things will be a bit more stable in 2024, but not by much.

The closest thing the A’s have to a legitimate attraction is second baseman Zack Gelof, who’s been a personal favorite of mine for a while. But as much as I like him, he doesn’t merit nearly the hype he’s getting. Two things are going on. First, he played over his head in his debut, and the projections only buy some of that, pegging him to accumulate less total value this year despite twice the expected playing time. Depending on which system you use, he’s projected to be an average bat with solid defense and baserunning, which only makes an everyday player. It’s a projection not that different from Yoán Moncada. Second, there’s a phenomenon where the best player on a bad team gets overpraised relative to the role players on great teams. The A’s exist, so outlets do A’s previews, so people write about Gelof. But if Gelof were a Ranger, he’d be getting about as much ink as Leody Taveras.

Including Gelof, the top half of the lineup is the team’s biggest strength. (Gird yourself for reading about their rotation and bullpen in the coming days.) Rooker is back, and despite his big strikeout rate, he seems a good bet to keep the newfound power that turned him from a waiver claim into an almost-deserving All-Star. Ryan Noda and Seth Brown are cromulent too, though the latter only against righties. And being the team to jump on J.D. Davis was an atypically savvy move, though it’s pushed Abraham Toro, Our Beloved out of a starting spot, at least until Davis gets traded.

Past those five, things turn from the A’s Are Not A Contender to the A’s Are Not Serious People. You’ve got post-post-hype prospects like Toro, JJ Bleday, and Miguel Andújar. Their catching tandem of Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom is at least merely post-hype with just the one “post.” The most watchable A on the field after Gelof will probably be Nick Allen, who provides highlight-reel defense that isn’t quite good enough to make up for his noodle bat, at least on nights when he doesn’t have too much math homework due the next day.

If that all sounds bleak, remember, the Major League lineup is the most functional part of the organization right now. —ZAM

Texas Rangers

Rangers Projected Lineup Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR Order Player Age Position Bats PA wRC+ Fld WAR 1 Marcus Semien 33 2B R 679 116 4.9 4.4 2 Evan Carter 21 LF L 574 111 3.4 2.5 3 Corey Seager 30 SS L 560 139 -1.8 4.6 4 Adolis García 31 RF R 623 108 5.6 2.5 3 Nathaniel Lowe 28 1B L 609 118 -0.5 2.0 6 Wyatt Langford 22 DH R 588 122 0.6 2.4 7 Josh Jung 26 3B R 630 103 2.5 2.5 8 Jonah Heim 29 C S 523 97 12.8 3.6 9 Leody Taveras 25 CF S 532 98 3.0 2.2 BN Ezequiel Duran 25 Util R 224 94 -0.2 0.5 BN Travis Jankowski 33 OF L 175 88 1.1 0.3 BN Andrew Knizner 29 C R 141 83 -3.7 0.1 BN Josh Smith 26 Util L 98 99 0.2 0.4

Two years ago, in his pitch to free agents, Rangers GM Chris Young told them, “We have a vision, we have a plan and this is how we’re going to accomplish it. ‘Does this scare you? Do you want to be part of this? Do you want to do something special that’s never been done in Texas Ranger history?’” It obviously didn’t scare Marcus Semien or Corey Seager, but it should have struck fear into the AL West. Since I have never turned down an opportunity to worry, in the 2022 iteration of these previews I wrote “With this powerful lineup and what many have referred to as the org’s best prospect depth in years, I’m cautiously petrified by the divisional havoc they may wreak.”

And wreak havoc they have - all the way to the 2023 World Series title. Not unlike last year, projection systems distrust the Rangers, with most slotting them in at third in the division and outside of playoff contention. A substantial part of what dings their odds is that they seem to have decided to re-up last year’s bold all-offense strategy. And who can blame them, when it worked so well last season and their farm system continues to churn out baby bashers like Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. Carter exploded onto the major league stage during the 2023 postseason, and Langford has had a dominant Spring Training, slashing a dominant .378/.442/.756 in a small spring sample size that has nevertheless all-but-guaranteed his spot in the Opening Day lineup. These are names that seem likely to haunt the West for years to come.

Beyond those shiny young whippersnappers, Texas’ lineup remains formidable. Anchored by Semien, Seager, Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim and Josh Jung, with Leody Taveras, Ezequiel Duran and Nathaniel Lowe in supporting, it’s an offense that embodies “Don’t mess with Texas.” But already those fickle injury dominoes have started to fall. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe has an oblique strain with a mid-April return, pressing veteran Jared Walsh into service, potentially alongside 2020 first round pick Justin Foscue. Seager had surgery to repair a sports hernia in January and, though he took BP this week and is angling for an Opening Day return, could be sidelined for longer. Jung strained a calf muscle and is similarly slotted for Opening Day still, but has been waylaid by significant injuries in his last two seasons.

For the Rangers, this will be another year of high risk, high reward roster construction that hinges on their lineup. Picture a dinghy, with one of those small-but-powerful motors perched on the back. When healthy, this is a lineup that will rapidly put-put-put you across the seas and safely back to shore. At some point, though, that motor is going to start running out of gas and you’ll reach for the oars that are usually tucked as a backup in the bottom of the boat, only to remember how a crusty old sea captain at the dock convinced you that you didn’t need the oars, that the motor would be plenty, and so you disdainfully jettisoned those silly oars which are suddenly now not so silly at all. Now, you just have to cross your fingers the sputtering motor will manage to carry you back home - and that the whole thing doesn’t simply fall off entirely and sink to the ocean floor. —IM