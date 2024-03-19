Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/19/24: Luis Castillo, Blake Snell, and Jackson Chourio

In Mariners news...
- RHP Luis Castillo has once again been named the Mariners’ 2024 Opening Day starter.
- Matt Calkins at The Seattle Times explains why new DH Mitch Garver might be a perfect match for the Mariners.
- Infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker, who had been a non-roster invite to the Mariners’ major league camp, has been granted his release by the team.
Around the league...
- Star free agent LHP Blake Snell has agreed to a two-year/$62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, which includes an opt-out after the 2024 season.
- In other Giants news, the team has parted ways with its longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon after 24 seasons.
- Top prospect Jackson Chourio has reportedly made the Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day roster. The 20-year-old is set to be the youngest Brewers player to make his MLB debut on Opening Day since Robin Yount in 1974.
- New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has told reporters that infielder DJ LeMahieu is questionable for Opening Day, as his bruised right foot may take longer to heal than the team anticipated.
- Pittsburgh Pirates star shortstop Oneil Cruz continues to impress with his power at the plate.
- Oakland A’s RHP Ross Stripling has been working on his new “Deathball” pitch against former teammates at Spring Training.
Loading comments...