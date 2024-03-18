Mariners Spring Training Game #24, 3/18/24: SEA at TEX

It’s the final week of spring training in Peoria before the team heads out to San Diego for a pair of exhibition games and then onwards to the home opener in Seattle on the 28th. The Mariners are not bringing their full A-squad to Surprise, although Cal Raleigh is getting back-to-back work. The team is also opting to skip Bryce Miller’s scheduled start, giving the Rangers one less look at him; he’ll pitch a simulated game on the back fields in Peoria. This will be a major audition day for the bullpen—and not just the big-league bullpen, but the order of operations for Tacoma, as well. Also of note: Ryne Stanek is scheduled to make his first outing as a Mariner.

Back at it in Surprise pic.twitter.com/DhtnH2Miq0 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the Rangers are also going with the half-and-half style lineup, with the top of the lineup featuring regulars including the perpetually-dangerous Evan Carter, with Semien at the top of the lineup and Adolis García batting cleanup; top prospect Wyatt Langford will hit third, if you’re up for a frightening glimpse at the future. Former Mariner Adrian Sampson will be on the mound.

Game time: 1:05 PT

TV: MLB TV (TEX feed)

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports (no delay; show starts at 12:55 PT)