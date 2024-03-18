Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/18/24: Logan Gilbert, TJ Friedl, and Blake Snell

In Mariners news...
A beautiful, seven strikeout outing from Logan Gilbert.
.@logangilbert22 was dialed in pic.twitter.com/OG66p3248g— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 18, 2024
- Julio Rodriguez details his offseason conversations with manager Scott Servais and how they’ve helped him prepare for the upcoming season.
Around the league...
- Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl has a fractured right wrist, and will miss an extended period of time, including 2024 Opening Day.
- Although the Houston Astros have been in strong pursuit of free agent pitcher Blake Snell, the team is now reportedly not the favorite to land Snell, with the San Francisco Giants emerging as a new frontrunner.
- In his Toronto Blue Jays debut, first baseman Joey Votto homered on the first pitch he saw, aiding in the team’s 5-5 tie against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers homered in three straight at-bats yesterday, the first player to do so in a Spring Training game since former Mariners catcher Mike Zunino in 2018.
