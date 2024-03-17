Mariners Spring Training Game #23, 3/17/24, ARI @ SEA: Open Game Thread

**TELEVISED GAME ALERT**

Today's #Dbacks lineup at the Mariners:



McCarthy | CF

Andrus | SS

Smith | 1B

Rivera | 3B

Peterson | 2B

Garlick | LF

Newman | DH

Herrera | C

Hurley | RF

---

Walston | P pic.twitter.com/i9FIPnyafU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 17, 2024

As real as the Seattle’s lineup looks, Arizona has a split-squad game today and they’re sending the B-team to face the M’s.

First pitch is 1:10 PT and the game will be on ROOT, the radio, and mariners dot com.