Mariners Spring Training Game #23, 3/17/24, ARI @ SEA: Open Game Thread

**TELEVISED GAME ALERT**
Logan's on the bump. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/mTdAk62mpd— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 17, 2024
Today's #Dbacks lineup at the Mariners:— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 17, 2024
McCarthy | CF
Andrus | SS
Smith | 1B
Rivera | 3B
Peterson | 2B
Garlick | LF
Newman | DH
Herrera | C
Hurley | RF
---
Walston | P pic.twitter.com/i9FIPnyafU
As real as the Seattle’s lineup looks, Arizona has a split-squad game today and they’re sending the B-team to face the M’s.
First pitch is 1:10 PT and the game will be on ROOT, the radio, and mariners dot com.
Loading comments...