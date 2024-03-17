Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/17/24: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez, and Yasiel Puig

In Mariners news...
- If the New York Post has picked up on a narrative, you can rest assured that that narrative is dead. It took until mid March, 2024, but the Mariners are alive and well. You heard it here it first.
- Lost on a dark night? Never fear! Bryan Woo is here!!
What a nice guy that Bryan Woo is pic.twitter.com/NTZ2WdMcu8— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 17, 2024
- The 2023 Modesto Nuts were awarded some pretty hefty rings for winning the 2023 California League, and they got to show if off to the major league social team.
Your 2023 California League Champs received some jewelry today— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 17, 2024
Congrats, @ModestoNuts!#GoNuts | #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/1yJdHoMCQe
Around the league...
- Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez will be undergoing imaging on his throwing elbow.
- Come for the dinger, stay for the beer vendor.
STANTON 116 MPH MISSILE! 3-0 Yanks pic.twitter.com/q9NgZUqHBQ— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 16, 2024
- Yasiel Puig is still around and still making news, after he signed with Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican league,
Veracruz, me dicen quieren ver campeonato-y pues, ♂️#apuntenme #regreso pic.twitter.com/crE2i4152h— Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) March 16, 2024
- Former Mariners reliever and part time dog Keynan Middleton will be starting the season on the IL.
Keynan Middleton will start year on IL. Forearm soreness means 10 days without throwing. Opens spot in bullpen. #stlcards— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 16, 2024
