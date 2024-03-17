 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/17/24: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez, and Yasiel Puig

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it's Meet the Links,

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • If the New York Post has picked up on a narrative, you can rest assured that that narrative is dead. It took until mid March, 2024, but the Mariners are alive and well. You heard it here it first.
  • Lost on a dark night? Never fear! Bryan Woo is here!!
  • The 2023 Modesto Nuts were awarded some pretty hefty rings for winning the 2023 California League, and they got to show if off to the major league social team.

Around the league...

  • Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez will be undergoing imaging on his throwing elbow.
  • Come for the dinger, stay for the beer vendor.
  • Yasiel Puig is still around and still making news, after he signed with Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican league,
  • Former Mariners reliever and part time dog Keynan Middleton will be starting the season on the IL.

