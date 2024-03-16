Mariners double their pleasure, double their fun, win both both split-squad games

After yesterday’s games were rained out, the Mariners made up for it by playing two, winning two, under much friendlier Arizona skies. The squad made up of mostly starters defeated the White Sox 8-2 at home in Peoria, while the reserves held their own in Cincinnati.

Mariners 8, White Sox 2:

Once again, the Mariners’ bats came out sizzling on a sunny but cool Peoria day. They stacked four runs quickly in the first inning, making some hard contact off White Sox starter Jake Woodford with two doubles (J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco), a base hit off the bat of Mitch Garver that was smoked up the middle and led to White Sox shortstop Braden Shewmake airmailing a throw to first, allowing Polanco to score from third, and a two-run home run from Dominic Canzone (108 off the bat!) that gave the Mariners an early 4-0 advantage.

Castillo had a bumpy start to his outing, walking Dominic Fletcher and hitting Yoan Moncada with a slider, but got out of the jam by getting Andrew Vaughn to ground into a double play before striking out Rafael Ortega on a fastball. Castillo’s fastball hung out between 94-96 in the first inning, and he also mixed in his slider and changeup, although he struggled to command both off-speeds. The White Sox got on the board against Castillo in the second, with a double and a sharply-hit base hit scoring their first run of the day. But as is so often the case, The Rock settled into a groove over the next three innings, collecting four strikeouts, walking none, and keeping the White Sox off the bases.

In the bottom of the second, fill-in catcher Michael Papierski, doing his best Big Dumper impression, would get that run right back with a home run of his own.

Papierski power pic.twitter.com/801hznCeSQ — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 16, 2024

The Mariners added another couple runs off Woodford in the fourth; J.P. Crawford smoked a line drive single and then Julio drove him in with a double deep in the right-center field gap, and then Jorge Polanco singled to make it 7-1. The starters would add one more run, off a Mitch Haniger double followed by a Dominic Canzone single; a passed ball by catcher Martin Maldonado, who I forgot until today is with the White Sox, brought home the Mariners’ eighth run of the day.

Josh Rojas made another nice play at third on a ball hit sharply to him, adjusting on a tricky hop and throwing across for the out.

Mitch Haniger is a hit machine. Every at-bat he’s taken this spring he’s looked so in control, even if the end result isn’t always ideal. He made contact every time he was up today, with two hits; in his final at-bat, he got behind Ryan Shaw 1-2 before smoking a pitch to right field for a double.

Luke Raley, who has been scuffling this spring, hit a line-drive base hit and threw his arms up in celebration. Congrats for getting off the schneid, Luke.

The White Sox scored their second run off Andrés Muñoz, who gave up a leadoff double to Yoan Moncada that the White Sox eventually small-balled around for a run.

Michael Papierski, getting a fill-in start for Cal Raleigh, had a caught stealing in addition to his home run. Not a bad day for ol’ Mikey Papps.

Mariners first-rounder Tai Peete smoked a ball into the left field corner that Burke made a great diving play on, robbing Peete of extra bases. Peete graciously took off his batting helmet and acknowledged the play as he rounded the bases and headed for the dugout. Sportsmanship!

Also in The Kids are All Right: Lazaro Montes worked a full count against MLB-experienced Jake Cousins and fouled off a bunch of pitches before stroking a line drive base hit over the second baseman’s head. We love good fundies!

Mariners 11, Cincinnati 7

This game had way more back-and-forth in it than the home game, but because there is no video to be had, we will have to settle for some bullet points.